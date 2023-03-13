Ringrose and Henderson ruled out of Ireland's clash with England

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson will miss Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England in Dublin.

It is a cruel blow for both players, with Ireland bidding to win a Grand Slam on home soil.

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, and Rónan Kelleher will all remain in Ireland camp this week and have their injuries managed by the Irish medical staff as they bid to recover in time to face the English.

The uncapped Leinster lock Ross Molony and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart have been called up to Farrell’s squad after the spate of injuries during yesterday’s 22-7 win over Scotland in Edinburgh.

Outside centre Ringrose took a nasty blow to the head when tackling Blair Kinghorn late on and received treatment on the pitch for several minutes before being stretchered off.

Ireland have now confirmed that Ringrose “is doing well today and has returned to Dublin” but he will not feature against England.

Second row Henderson fractured his forearm while making a tackle in the first half and was replaced by Ryan Baird after 24 minutes. Ireland said Henderson will undergo surgery today.

Number eight Doris injured his hip as he leapt to gather a wayward quick Scottish lineout early in the game and though he attempted to play on, he was soon replaced by Jack Conan.

Hooker Sheehan was next to follow with his shoulder issue but his replacement, Kelleher also suffered a shoulder injury. The latter played on as flanker Josh van der Flier took over lineout throwing duties, but Kelleher had to retire early in the second half, with prop Cian Healy coming on to scrummage at hooker.

Farrell will hope to see Doris, Sheehan and Kelleher making swift improvement in the coming days, but Ireland have been left with a heavy injury toll after their win in Murrayfield.

Ireland squad for Round 5:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 3 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD) *

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) *

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

* denotes uncapped player