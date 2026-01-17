Ireland international leaves Wexford

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ellen Molloy is leaving Wexford FC with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.

The news was announced just five days after Wexford posted an article on their website stating that they were “delighted to confirm the return of Ellen Molloy for the new 2026 season”.

The 21-year-old has spent the majority of her career with the club, aside from four months at Sheffield United, which Molloy cut short for “personal reasons” in January 2025.

The midfielder made her Ireland debut at 16 and has won seven caps in total at senior level, though an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in September 2022 curtailed the starlet’s progress.

Molloy scored 47 goals in 90 appearances during her first spell at Wexford, and impressed following her return last season, with 16 goals in all competitions, as the club finished fourth in the Women’s Premier Division.

Elsewhere, former Ireland underage international Lewis Richards has joined League Two outfit Crawley Town on an 18-month deal.

The 24-year-old Liverpool-born defender had spells at Brentford and Wolves as a youngster and began his senior career on loan at Harrogate Town.

The full-back has spent the last three years representing Bradford City, though he has made just four appearances in all competitions this season.

Richards made 64 appearances in total for the Bantams, including 22 in their promotion-winning campaign last year, though injuries have restricted his playing time — the defender has not played a league match since February 2025.