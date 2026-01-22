Ireland international O'Leary leaves Bristol City after 18 years

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Max O’Leary has left Bristol City after 18 years, signing a short-term deal with Championship rivals West Brom until the end of the season.

The goalkeeper came through the club’s academy system, undertaking loans at Kidderminster Harriers, Bath City, Solihull Moors and Shrewsbury Town before establishing himself in their first team.

The 29-year-old made 179 appearances for the Robins, earning 43 clean sheets and featuring for every single minute of the campaign last season as the club secured a Championship play-off spot for the first time in 17 years.

O’Leary, whose City contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has been limited to just five appearances in the Championship this season. An ankle injury towards the start of his campaign curbed his progress, and he lost his place as number one to Czech-born Man United loanee Radek Vítek.

The Bath-born stopper joins fellow Irish internationals Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston in the Baggies’ first-team squad, as they bid to improve on their current league position of 19th.

He is set to compete with Josh Griffiths and Joe Wildsmith for the number one jersey at the club.

Relegation-threatened West Brom have had a turbulent season, with ex-Man United player development coach Eric Ramsay succeeding Ryan Mason as manager earlier this month.

The Irish star becomes the new manager’s first signing, after the club conceded eight goals in his first two matches in charge, while being defensively poor all season — only Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more goals in the Championship.

O’Leary has regularly appeared in Ireland squads since earning his first call-up in 2019, though he had to wait until the 0-0 friendly draw with Luxembourg last June to win his first and so far only cap, with Caoimhín Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers among the other goalkeepers competing for minutes.

Jack Moylan (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, in League One tonight, Dubliner Jack Moylan scored a brace as Lincoln City beat Burton Albion 2-1 to consolidate second spot in the table.

The 24-year-old former Shelbourne and Bohemians player has four goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the promotion contenders.