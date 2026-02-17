Minister 'doesn't blame' Israeli players for their government and wants Nations League game to go ahead

THE MINISTER OF State for European Affairs and Defence said he doesn’t blame the Israeli footballers for the actions of their government in Gaza, and believes Ireland should fulfil its assigned Nations League fixtures against Israel.

Minister Thomas Byrne was speaking to The Journal this afternoon at Iveagh House alongside Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for EU Integration Cristina Gherasimov.

Gherasimov is visiting to further relations with Dublin ahead of Ireland assuming the EU Presidency in July, as Moldova reiterates its commitment to becoming an EU member state by 2030.

Last week, Ireland were drawn into the same group as Israel, Austria and Kosovo in the Uefa Nations League. While the Taoiseach said he believes the game should go ahead, there has been outcry from Opposition over the match.

Uefa today confirmed to The 42 that its 2023 decision not to allow any matches to take place in Israel still stands.

The FAI said last week that they would be fulfilling the fixtures because they’d risk being disqualified from the Nations League if they didn’t play the games.

Asked by The Journal whether he would consider using Irish diplomatic pressure to stop the FAI from being sanctioned by Uefa if it didn’t fulfil the fixture, Byrne said it is his belief that the games should go ahead.

“These decisions can only really be taken by the sporting organisations themselves, whatever Government might want or express. This is done. I think this match should be fulfilled. There’s no official boycott by the government, as the Taoiseach said, of Israel, and these matches should take place.”

He said the fixture is “obviously very high profile” but that it “has to be left to football and for the FAI to decide”.

“I don’t blame the Israeli football players for what the Israeli government is doing. It’s as simple as that. I just don’t.”

It is understood the FAI is involved in ongoing discussions regarding security and logistics issues relating to the proposed game with Israel in Dublin on 4 October.

Separately, it is understood the association is set to face formal opposition from its own members, including discussions on calling an Extraordinary General Meeting to potentially bring forward a motion on a vote to boycott the games.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie