'Unthinkable' for Ireland to play Israel in Nations League, says Mary Lou McDonald

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald said it would be “unthinkable” for Ireland to play Israel at home or away “while a genocide against the Palestinian people continues”.

On Thursday, Ireland were drawn into the same group as Israel, Austria and Kosovo in the Uefa Nations League. Within minutes of the draw, the FAI published a statement confirming that it intends to fulfil the games against Israel.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Cork, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the FAI is “taking the correct decision to fulfil the fixture”.

Asked if the away game should be held in Israel, Martin said it was a matter for the footballing authorities and added: “There is no official boycott of Israel, just to make that point.”

Opposition politicians accused the FAI of hypocrisy in committing to taking part in the fixtures, given the FAI membership and the Irish manager have called on Israel to be banned from competition.

McDonald today said: “The FAI needs to do the right thing and boycott these fixtures and send a powerful message to the rest of the world.”

The Dublin Central TD said the FAI has “been put in a difficult position by Uefa with this draw”, but that the matches should not go ahead.

“Israel should not be in this competition. UEFA correctly expelled Russia from all club and international competitions following the invasion of Ukraine and the same standard should be applied to Israel.

“So Ireland has to take a stand. There is only one thing to do here and that is not to host or to play in these games.

“In boycotting these fixtures Ireland can send a powerful message to the rest of the world.”

McDonald referenced sports people who competed against South Africa during apartheid who later spoke of “deep regret at that decision”.

“I’m calling on the FAI to take a moral stance, to take an Irish position and call out Israel and call out genocide. Let Ireland lead.”

The FAI said earlier this week that they would be fulfilling the fixtures because they’d risk being disqualified from the Nations League if they didn’t play the games.

Israel’s home game is on 27 September and Ireland’s home game is on 4 October.

Israel have been playing their home games in neutral venues since October 2023, and held their World Cup qualifiers last year in Hungary.

However, in a post on social media yesterday, the Israel FA said it is “hoping to welcome Ireland to a sea of Blue & White in a packed stadium”.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie