TG4 to broadcast Ireland's Test matches against Japan on historic summer tour

Greg McWilliams’ side will be in action on 20 and 27 August.

By Emma Duffy Friday 12 Aug 2022, 4:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,116 Views 1 Comment
Fryday feeling: Both games will be available to watch live on TG4.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TG4 WILL PROVIDE free-to-air coverage of the Ireland women’s rugby team’s two-match Test series against Japan this month.

Greg McWilliams’ 29-player squad arrived in Tokyo today on their first-ever summer tour, and they’ll face the Sakura Fifteen on Saturday 20 August and Saturday 27 August [KO 7pm local time / 11am Irish time on both occasions].

The Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka, and Tokyo’s iconic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium will host the clashes, both live on Rugbaí na mBan Beo on TG4. Coverage begins at 10.40am.

The sides last met in the RDS in November 2021 when the hosts won 15-12. Japan are currently ranked 12th in the world and preparing for the Rugby World Cup, while Ireland are seventh, though miss out on October’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“After last season’s successful coverage of the Energia Women’s All Ireland League Final and the Vodafone Women’s Interprovinicial Championship, TG4 is very pleased to provide viewers with live coverage of these international matches,” Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said.

Nichola Fryday captains Ireland, as the rebuild continues in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Saturday 20 August: Ireland v Japan, Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka – 7pm local time/11am Irish time, TG4.

Saturday 27 August: Ireland v Japan, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo – 7pm local time/11am Irish time, TG4.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

