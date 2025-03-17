Farrell's Lions party still likely to have strong Irish influence

THE SIX NATIONS didn’t end ideally for them but there will still be a strong contingent of Irish players with high hopes of being part of this summer’s Lions tour under Andy Farrell.

Form is a vital factor for Lions head coaches to consider and with another seven-and-a-half weeks to go until the squad naming on 8 May, there’s plenty of time for players to change how Farrell views their candidacy.

Long-term class is another factor and Farrell knows all about his Irish players in that regard.

The most pressing matter for Farrell right now is copper-fastening his assistant coach appointments, with the official announcement on that front to come next week.

Farrell has previously confirmed that his Lions staff will include former IRFU performance director David Nucifora in a management role, while Ireland’s Vinny Hammond and Aled Walters will also tour as the Lions head of analysis and head of athletic performance, respectively.

The expectation is that there will be even more of an Irish influence in the coaching team, with Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty strongly linked with a Lions role.

Fogarty has led Ireland’s scrum work throughout the Farrell tenure and is a highly popular character who would make a great tourist.

Johnny Sexton – a Lion as a player in 2013 and 2017 – is another name doing the rounds, although it would be a major leap to go from a part-time role with Ireland to a Lions tour in such a short space of time, even for someone with his reputation.

Current interim head coach Simon Easterby is the most recent member of the Irish staff to be linked with the Lions, although the IRFU has previously announced that Easterby would be leading Ireland on their 2025 summer tour.

John Fogarty has been linked with a Lions role. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The final makeup of the Lions coaching team will be confirmed on Wednesday 26 March. Farrell is a smart operator and while any coach would lean on people they know well, he surely appreciates how it’s important for his staff and playing squad not to be completely Ireland-dominated.

And yet, there’s no doubt that there will be plenty of familiar Irish faces in Farrell’s final squad.

Fullback Hugo Keenan’s form took an upward trajectory through the Six Nations and he will be firmly in the mix to start the Tests, as will left wing James Lowe, who also had an excellent championship.

Mack Hansen showed his attacking quality against Italy but missed two games in the Six Nations, even if Farrell is a major fan of what the Connacht man brings. The versatile Jamie Osborne is in the bolter category and will hope for a couple of big months with Leinster.

The Lions only brought four out-and-out centres in 2021 so one of Ireland’s frontliners may miss out. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw were Test Lions on the last tour, while Garry Ringrose will be hoping that this summer is his first experience in the famous red jersey.

Much like their team collectively, the three Irish centres all had excellent days in this Six Nations but also a few quieter showings. And yet, they all have excellent bodies of work behind them longer-term.

If Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu gets back from injury, as is expected, he looks a likely Lion, while his midfield partner Huw Jones is also in the mix.

It will be intriguing to see if one of Ireland’s two frontline out-halves – Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley – are called up by Farrell.

Gibson-Park is the leading contender at scrum-half. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

Given that Crowley only started one game in this Six Nations, he seems like an outside bet now whereas the opposite was true a year ago. Prendergast did lots of impressive things in this championship yet had a tough outing against France.

Farrell clearly rates the 22-year-old highly and first backed him to start ahead of Crowley back in November, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Prendergast tours.

England’s 22-year-old Fin Smith was probably the most impressive eligible out-half in this Six Nations and as things stand, he looks likely to be called on by Farrell.

Finn Russell would have been many people’s pick to start at out-half a few months ago but it was a somewhat up-and-down championship for the Scotland out-half, even if his defence-breaking skillset remains attractive.

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is the leading contender to wear the Lions’ number nine shirt. He provided moments of class throughout the Six Nations but also made some errors along the way, seemingly on account of trying to make things happen for Ireland. He still seems a certainty to become a Lion.

The same is true of number eight Caelan Doris, who is in contention to captain the tourists. England’s Maro Itoje is seen as his main competition but Farrell sometimes has a surprise up his sleeve when it comes to big selection decisions.

The level of back row competition means Josh van der Flier will be determined to be at his very best for Leinster in the coming months.

Farrell knows that van der Flier is a top-level forward and his contributions can sometimes be underappreciated, but the likes of Tom Curry and Jac Morgan have been impressive in the back row in this Six Nations.

Caelan Doris is a contender to captain the Lions. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

Jack Conan is another Irishman in contention, especially having been a Test starter for the Lions last time around, and he had a good Six Nations. Ryan Baird is another Irish forward who will likely be considered, although this championship didn’t all go his way as he missed out on selection for the last game in Italy.

Tadhg Beirne will almost certainly tour again, while James Ryan and Joe McCarthy are also in the mix as locks. Ryan has been playing strong rugby for a while now and would love to make up for the disappointment of missing out in 2021. McCarthy offers size and power and even though there is still a raw side to his game, Farrell is a fan.

Andrew Porter is nailed-on to go among the looseheads, as is Dan Sheehan among the hookers. Farrell would have been delighted to see Tadhg Furlong finally make his return against Italy and if he proves his fitness with Leinster in the coming weeks, the Wexford man seems like another certainty to tour.

Finlay Bealham put his hand up in Furlong’s absence, while Rónan Kelleher made a strong start to the Six Nations before suffering a neck injury, so there is plenty of Irish competition in the front row too.

Farrell obviously had a good idea of his ideal touring party before the Six Nations and some of those opinions may have been tested recently. With another block of club rugby to go before selection is confirmed, there are probably still a few twists in the road ahead.