The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland to face Israel in Nations League
IRELAND WILL PLAY Israel, Austria and Kosovo in the upcoming edition of the Nations League.
The league phase matches will take place between 24 September and 17 November 2026.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FAI heimir halgrimsson Nations League Pot Luck Soccer Ireland Republic