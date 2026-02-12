More Stories
Ireland to face Israel in Nations League

5.42pm, 12 Feb 2026
IRELAND WILL PLAY Israel, Austria and Kosovo in the upcoming edition of the Nations League.

The league phase matches will take place between 24 September and 17 November 2026.

More to follow

