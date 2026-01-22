The new home shirt is described as featuring “a deep green shade with orange and white trim – representing the tricolour – with an iconic shamrock emblem positioned below the collar on the reverse of the jersey.”
Advertisement
Ireland hope to be wearing the new kits at this summer’s World Cup – Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side have a play-off double-header as they face Czechia away on Thursday 26 March, before the winners host Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday 31 March where a World Cup ticket will be up for grabs.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the new jerseys Ireland will (hopefully) be wearing at the 2026 World Cup
THE FAI AND Castore have unveiled the latest home and away kits for the Republic of Ireland men’s and women’s national teams.
The new shirts retail at €105 in both men’s and women’s sizes, with a ‘home pro’ option also available at €145. Kids sizes are priced at €85.
The new home shirt is described as featuring “a deep green shade with orange and white trim – representing the tricolour – with an iconic shamrock emblem positioned below the collar on the reverse of the jersey.”
Ireland hope to be wearing the new kits at this summer’s World Cup – Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side have a play-off double-header as they face Czechia away on Thursday 26 March, before the winners host Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday 31 March where a World Cup ticket will be up for grabs.
Both shirts are now available for pre-order here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
New threads Soccer Republic of Ireland