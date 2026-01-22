Here's the new jerseys Ireland will (hopefully) be wearing at the 2026 World Cup

THE FAI AND Castore have unveiled the latest home and away kits for the Republic of Ireland men’s and women’s national teams.

The new shirts retail at €105 in both men’s and women’s sizes, with a ‘home pro’ option also available at €145. Kids sizes are priced at €85.

A jersey Made For Dreams.



Introducing our 2026 Ireland Football Men’s and Women’s Home & Away jerseys 🇮🇪



Pre-order now at https://t.co/ykfCgQX5rd pic.twitter.com/6B6OQo2qPt — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) January 22, 2026

The new home shirt is described as featuring “a deep green shade with orange and white trim – representing the tricolour – with an iconic shamrock emblem positioned below the collar on the reverse of the jersey.”

Ireland hope to be wearing the new kits at this summer’s World Cup – Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side have a play-off double-header as they face Czechia away on Thursday 26 March, before the winners host Denmark or North Macedonia on Tuesday 31 March where a World Cup ticket will be up for grabs.

Both shirts are now available for pre-order here.