New Zealand score 33 unanswered points to beat Ireland in third-place play-off

Ireland 24

New Zealand 38

Jon Cardinelli reports from the Cape Town Stadium

NEW ZEALAND HIT back after trailing at half-time to beat Ireland 38-24 in the World Rugby U20 Championship third-place play-off in Cape Town on Friday.

Ireland were in control for much of the first half, and appeared to be on course for a convincing victory, until New Zealand lifted the tempo in the second stanza and scored 33 unanswered points.

Ireland turned down an early shot at goal, and eventually crossed the try line through scrum-half Oliver Coffey. At that stage, their set piece and kicking game were on top.

Full-back Ben O’Connor exploited a counter-attacking chance in the 33rd minute, beating the first defender and feeding Jack Murphy on the outside. The fly-half showed good strength to finish and stretch Ireland’s lead to 12 points.

But New Zealand ended the half in the ascendancy, with captain Vernon Bason scoring from close range. Ireland were dealt a double blow, as flanker Bryn Ward was sent to the sin bin for a cynical offence close to his own try line.

The driving rain did little to slow New Zealand’s momentum, as they scored five more tries after the break.

Jack Murphy on the ball. Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Darren Stewart/INPHO / Darren Stewart/INPHO

Winger Frank Vaenuku was shown a yellow card for a dangerous clearout on hooker Stephen Smyth in the 44th minute. Despite being a man down, New Zealand punched through the Ireland defence and finished through centre Xavi Taele, and then through Bason two minutes later.

From there, New Zealand took control of possession and territory. Replacement Jeremaiah Collins powered past the defence to extend the lead. Two late tries by Vaenuku put the result beyond doubt.

Replacements Ethan Graham and Sean Naughton added a couple of scores at the death. It was too little too late for Ireland, however, and New Zealand went on to claim the victory, and the bronze medal.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Oliver Coffey, Jack Murphy, Ethan Graham, Sean Naughton

Conversions: Murphy [2 from 4]

NZ scorers:

Tries: Vernon Bason (2), Xavi Taele, Jeremaiah Collins, Frank Vaenuku (2)

Conversions: Dylan Pledger [0 from 1], Rico Simpson [4 from 5]

IRELAND: Ben O’Connor, Davy Colbert, Finn Treacy, Hugh Gavin, Hugo McLaughlin, Jack Murphy, Oliver Coffey; Emmet Calvey, Stephen Smyth, Alex Mullan, Alan Spicer, Luke Murphy, James McKillop, Bryn Ward, Brian Gleeson (capt).



Replacements: Mikey Yarr, Ben Howard, Andrew Sparrow, Billy Corrigan, Max Flynn, Jake O’Riordan, Sean Naughton, Ethan Graham.

NZ: Sam Coles, King Maxwell, Aki Tuvailala, Xavi Taele, Frank Vaenuku, Cooper Grant, Dylan Pledger; Senio Sanele, Vernon Bason (capt), Joshua Smith, Tom Allen, Cameron Christie, Andrew Smith, Matt Lowe, Jonathan Lee.



Replacements: A-One Lolofie, Sika Uamaki, Will Martin, Tai Cribb, Jeremaiah Collins, Ben O’Donovan, Rico Simpson, Xavier Tito-Harris.