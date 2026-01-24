Ireland to return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Netherlands World Cup qualifier

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team are set to return to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their World Cup qualifier against Netherlands in June.

The GAA announced this afternoon that permission has been granted to Cork GAA to allow Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the clash, which is fixed for Friday, 5 June.

The Girls In Green have played at the Leeside venue twice before, beating France 3-1 in a European Championship qualifier in July 2024 and defeating Slovenia 1-0 in the Nations League last June.

This could be a huge showdown as Ireland’s penultimate group game: Carla Ward’s face France, Netherlands and Poland in their bid to reach back-to-back World Cups. A playoff is guaranteed — just the group winners qualify automatically — but positioning could provide a more favourable route to Brazil 2027.

Ireland open their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign against France at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, 3 March, before a trip to Utrecht to face Netherlands on Saturday, 7 March.

The FAI are yet to confirm the venue for their home clash with Poland in April; the team have recently altered their games between Tallaght, Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The other away fixtures are scheduled for Gdansk and Grenoble.

Meanwhile, the GAA have granted permission to Derry GAA to allow the temporary use of Celtic Park by Derry City FC between April and May 2026.

It had been reported that the Candystripes would host some of their League of Ireland games at the GAA venue while a new pitch is laid at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Elsewhere, at meetings of An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle last night, it was agreed to allow sponsorship branding on match balls, subject to further approval.

The news comes amidst ongoing controversy over the Allianz sponsorship of the GAA football and hurling leagues and All-Ireland championships.