How the Boys in Green rated in tonight's draw with Portugal

Gavin Bazunu 8Our Rating Didn't have a shot of note to save until denying Ronaldo from a tight angle in injury time. His concentration levels needed to be their maximum with a threat always lingering but his distribution, with throw outs and with his feet, continues to be exceptional.

Seamus Coleman 8Our Rating Slotted into the right side of the three-man centre back system in place of the injured Andrew Omobamidele and made a sensational diving block from Ronaldo in the 17th minute. This system could see his influence on the starting XI continue for a bit longer yet.

Enda Stevens 7Our Rating Was withdrawn with 12 minutes remaining and could have left the field with his name on the score sheet had he managed to keep his shot down while on the run in the box. Again, that was a sign of Ireland's confidence. His first competitive start since the Luxembourg defeat and was a times poor in possession.

6 Your

John Egan 8Our Rating As Ireland's confidence grew in the second half, it became clear he was granted licence to bring the ball forward from the back and try and force the issue with Portugal looking far from comfortable. The mix of attributes and balance of the defence is beginning to really come to the fore.

Shane Duffy 8Our Rating Attempted mid-air choke slam on Ronaldo aside, this was an authoritative, measured performance from the central figure in the back three. His passing was crisp and his decision-making in when to play spot on.

Matt Doherty 8Our Rating Stephen Kenny spoke in the build-up about his drive from wing back being so impressive recently, highlighting his performance against Serbia, and while his priority was to provide defensive solidity, he always allowed for a valuable out ball for Ireland. So much for him not being able to play in the same team as Seamus Coleman.

Josh Cullen 8Our Rating At the full-time whistle two kids ran onto the pitch. One sprinted for Ronaldo and got his jersey. The young girl hugged and cried in his arms. The second, on seeing this, diverted and asked Cullen for his. A consolation prize, perhaps, but more performances like this from the midfielder and it will be memento that will rise in value.

Jeff Hendrick 8Our Rating A brilliant display, one which complemented Cullen to perfection and gave Ireland a base from which not to get overrun or dominated in the centre of the park. Tried to join attacks in the first half but had to be more disciplined after the break and was taken off with one eye on Sunday.

Callum Robinson 7Our Rating Asked to lead the line and occupy the Portuguese centre backs in order to bring others into play. Hit one rasping shot that forced a save in the first half and dropped deep as an extra body near midfield when required. Unable to add to his recent hot-streak in front of goal at international level.

Jamie McGrath 7Our Rating Another assured display from the St Mirren man, his tactical awareness crucial to ensuring Ireland's midfield was not overrun by covering space and stopping Portugal playing out at will. Used the ball productively in possession and was withdrawn after the hour, no doubt with a view to saving his legs for Sunday.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7Our Rating Trusted by Kenny to fill the mantle of Aaron Connolly, who caused plenty of problems down the left in Faro. Direct and positive, he also mixed his position up with Callum Robinson by taking a central role at times. Showed strength of character by overcoming a sloppy start to provide a real threat in the second half.

Substitutes

Adam Idah for McGrath (61) – Dropped after impressing in Faro but got into the game straight away when he came on and was able to keep hold of the ball to allow Ireland get up the pitch late on. 6

James McClean for Stevens (78) – Tried to provide a spark with some direct running and also gave a dig out tracking back. 6

Conor Hourihane for Hendrick (78) – Took over from where Hendrick left off and almost had an assist to his name in injury time, only for Doherty’s strike to be disallowed. 6

Will Keane for Ogbene (91) – Not on long enough to rate.



