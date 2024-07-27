Ireland men's and women's double sculls progress to semi-finals with impressive displays

DAIRE LYNCH AND Philip Doyle got their Olympics campaign off to a blistering start by winning their heat in the men’s double sculls, clocking the fastest time across all the heats.

Rowing in lane three of Heat 3, Lynch and Doyle crossed over in a time of 6:13.24. Ireland were in third place after the opening 500m with Spain leading the way while France were in second. But the Ireland duo gradually cut through the gap and were tussling with the Spanish boat for the lead at the 1,000m mark.

They were the comfortable leaders coming into the final 500m and progressed to the semi-finals as comprehensive winners.

Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin were in Heat 2 of the women’s double sculls. With the top three guaranteed a qualification spot from the heat, Hyde and Bergin appeared to struggle in the early stages of the race and looked to be heading for the repechage on Sunday morning, as the Australian crew took the lead.

However, Ireland began to accelerate at the halfway mark to nudge ahead of Lithuania into third and held that position to soar into the semi-finals.

