Munster's Dan Kelly included in Ireland A squad to face Spain

MUNSTER’S DAN KELLY has been included in the Ireland A squad that will travel to Madrid to face Spain on Saturday 8 November, [KO: 4pm Irish time].

Kelly is a former England international, winning his only cap back in 2021, but is now eligible for Ireland again after a three-year international absence. The former Ireland U20, who qualifies through his grandfather, has impressed for Munster this season, most recently in last Saturday’s victory over Leinster at Croke Park.

He is joined by nine players in the squad that have full Ireland international experience.

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, who has won five Test caps, will captain the side along with fellow senior internationals Tom O’Toole, Michael Milne, Darragh Murray, Robert Baloucoune, Harry Byrne, Shayne Bolton, Michael Lowry and Ben Murphy.

Head coach Collie Tucker has anmed a 28-player squad for the game in Leganes.

The remainder of the coaching team is Mossy Lawler (Backs/Attack Coach), Jimmy Duffy (Forwards Coach) and Sean O’Brien (Defence Coach).

The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque and streaming details will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland XV Squad:

Forwards (16):

Lee Barron (Dublin University/Munster)

James Culhane (UCD/Leinster)

Sam Illo (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (Young Munster/Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(captain)

Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Backs (12):

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College/Leinster)

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Ulster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).