Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland's Hugo Lennox. Joe Hamby/INPHO
Free7s

Disappointment for Ireland sides at Hong Kong Sevens

The men’s team fell to defeat in their cup quarter-final meeting with Argentina.
12.00pm, 29 Mar 2025

THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens team fell to a 22-14 defeat in their cup quarter-final meeting with Argentina at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Hugo Lennox and Josh Kenny both crossed for Ireland, but it wasn’t enough against an Argentina side who scored the first three tries of the game and led 15-0 before Ireland got on the scoreboard in the second half.

Earlier on Saturday, Ireland wrapped up their pool games with a 19-10 defeat of the USA – Jordan Conroy, Dylan O’Grady and Nicholas Greene putting Ireland into a comfortable lead before the USA added two second-half tries.

ella-roberts Ireland's Ella Roberts. Joe Hamby / INPHO Joe Hamby / INPHO / INPHO

The Ireland women lost 17-12 to France before a 17-7 defeat to Spain in their ninth-place playoff, with Robyn O’Connor scoring Ireland’s only try.

The Ireland women will be back in action in the 11th place play-off against Great Britain tomorrow morning (3.46am Irish time).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie