Disappointment for Ireland sides at Hong Kong Sevens

THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens team fell to a 22-14 defeat in their cup quarter-final meeting with Argentina at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Hugo Lennox and Josh Kenny both crossed for Ireland, but it wasn’t enough against an Argentina side who scored the first three tries of the game and led 15-0 before Ireland got on the scoreboard in the second half.

Earlier on Saturday, Ireland wrapped up their pool games with a 19-10 defeat of the USA – Jordan Conroy, Dylan O’Grady and Nicholas Greene putting Ireland into a comfortable lead before the USA added two second-half tries.

Ireland's Ella Roberts. Joe Hamby / INPHO Joe Hamby / INPHO / INPHO

The Ireland women lost 17-12 to France before a 17-7 defeat to Spain in their ninth-place playoff, with Robyn O’Connor scoring Ireland’s only try.

The Ireland women will be back in action in the 11th place play-off against Great Britain tomorrow morning (3.46am Irish time).