Victories for Ireland men's and women's sevens in New Zealand series opener

THERE WERE WINS for the Ireland men’s and women’s sevens teams as they kicked off their campaigns in New Zealand this evening.
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is in Hamilton this week and the Ireland men’s team began with a 14-12 win over Uruguay.
Aaron O’Sullivan put Ireland in front with a try after six minutes while Bryan Mollen crossed over for a try in the 15th minute. Uruguay also picked up two tries but conversions from Billy Dardis and Mark Roche proved to be the difference between the sides.
The Ireland women’s team were also victorious this evening, outgunning Brazil by 28-5. Eve Higgins, Lucy Hall, and a brace from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe powered Ireland to an emphatic win.
Both sides will be in action again tomorrow as the series continues.
Ireland Sevens Results - Friday, January 21
- Ireland Men 14-12 Uruguay
- Ireland Women 28-5 Brazil
Ireland Sevens Fixtures – Saturday, January 21
- Ireland Men v USA, 12.44am Irish time
- Ireland Women v Spain, 1.18am Irish time
- Ireland Men v Japan, 3.50am Irish time
- Ireland Women v USA, 4.12am Irish time
