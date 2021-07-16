Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

South Africa square Ireland ODI series with 70-run win at Malahide

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top-eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.

By AFP Friday 16 Jul 2021, 7:16 PM
1 hour ago 549 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5497891
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland with the trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland with the trophy.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland with the trophy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA OVERPOWERED Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top-eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.

But Janneman Malan’s career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas’ imposing 346-4 on Friday.

Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.

Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.

It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Simi Singh’s innings of exactly 100 not out in a total of 276.

South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.

South Africa 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56) 

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on the Boks’ superb victory over the Lions, John Cooney’s international future, the URC teaming up with Jay-Z’s management company, the new breakdown law trials, and much more.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie