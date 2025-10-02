Coleman and Egan return as Parrott included for Portugal and Armenia qualifiers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

Séamus Coleman and John Egan return to the fold, while Troy Parrott is included as he recovers from a knee setback.

Everton stalwart Coleman is called up for the first time since September 2024, while Egan is rewarded for a string of impressive performances for Hull City in the Championship, having been absent from the international set-up for over two years.

Matt Doherty, Jason Knight and Bosun Lawal are ruled out through injury — along with long-term absentee Robbie Brady — while Jayson Molumby and Will Smallbone get the nod among the midfielders.

Advertisement

Callum O’Dowda and Festy Ebosele are both recalled after catching the eye on the continent with Ferencváros and İstanbul Başakşehir respectively.

Parrott’s potential availability is a major boost, with the FAI press release reading: “It is hoped the AZ Alkmaar forward will feature against Telstar this weekend, after which he will be assessed by the FAI medical team upon arrival into camp.”

Ireland face Portugal at Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday, 11 October, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 14 October.

Hallgrímsson’s side opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Hungary, ahead of a disastrous 2-1 defeat away to Armenia. The FAI say over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the return tie.

Hallgrímsson is due to speak to the media at FAI HQ this morning.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Callum O’Dowda (Ferencvaros)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Southampton)

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town).

Fixtures – Fifa World Cup 26 Qualifiers

11/10 – Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Estádio José Alvalade, 7.45pm.

14/10 – Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm.