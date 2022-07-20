Former England pair Clara Nielson and Jo Brown named in Ireland squad for Japan tour

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has named eight uncapped players in his squad for next month’s two-Test series against Japan.

Former England internationals Clara Nielson and Jo Brown are among the fresh faces having switched international allegiances, and the pair are joined by Taryn Schulzter, Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey.

Ireland will be captained by Nichola Fryday when they open the series at Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City on Saturday, 20 August, before a second Test against Lesley McKenzie’s team on Saturday, 27 August, at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

In a statement released by the IRFU, they also confirmed that eight players were “unavailable for selection”, listing Alice O’Dowd, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Wafer, Eimear Considine, Ellen Murphy, Kathryn Dane, Nikki Caughey and Niamh Byrne.

“We’re excited to finalise the touring squad for Japan having trained together as an extended group of 50 players since May,” McWilliams said.

“There is a strong mix of youth and experience in the panel and this is a great opportunity for the uncapped and young players, some of whom have come up through the pathway and the National Talent Squad programme.

Head coach Greg McWilliams.

“That in itself is really positive to see these players develop through the system and now get their opportunity in the Senior Team as we build ahead of next season.

“This summer programme was designed to expose us to new environments and challenges and it has been brilliant to work with the group for an extended period leading up to our departure for Japan.

“We look forward to two tough Test matches and the positive experience Touring will bring for the players and staff.”

McWilliams has named a further 13 players – including Kate Flannery who starred during the recent U18 Women’s Six Nations – on the standby list for Japan, while ormer Fiji coach John McKee has been added to the coaching staff for the tour.

Ireland Women’s Squad, Japan Tour

Forwards:

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Clara Nielson* (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Jo Brown* (Worcester/IQ Rugby)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

Sam Monaghan (TBC)

Taryn Schulzter* (Saracens/Ulster)

Backs:

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton* (Tullamore/Leinster)

Dannah O’Brien* (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Emma Tilly* (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)

Kayla Waldron* (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby)

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks RFC/IQ Rugby)

Leah Tarpey* (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster).