'I called Matt for an explanation. He was not happy' - Hallgrimsson on dropping Doherty

LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
MATT DOHERTY AND Jake O’Brien have been left out of the Ireland squad for next week’s Nations League games against Finland and Greece, while there are call-ups for Mark McGuinness of Luton, Jack Taylor of Ipswich, Finn Azaz of Middlesbrough, Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen, and Mikey Johnston of West Brom.
Heimir Hallgrimsson delegated the squad selection to assistants John O’Shea and Paddy McCarthy for last month’s games, but the number of changes made to this 24-man squad suggest his imprint.
While Will Smallbone and Seamus Coleman are injured, Doherty has dropped out, having played a substitute role for Wolves in recent weeks. Jake O’Brien has perhaps paid the price for his failure to break into the Everton team, and is replaced by Mark McGuinness of Luton Town, who earns his first call-up. Alan Browne is omitted too, having struggled for minutes at Sunderland in recent weeks.
“First of all, we know that Matt and Seamus have been here for a long time in the squad, our most-experienced full-backs, our best full-backs playing at the highest level for a long time. But unfortunately they will not play forever, so we need to have a Plan B if they are not there,” Hallgrimsson said.
“My job is to get this team to the World Cup in the US in 2026 and given that next year, 2025, if we end up in a group with five nations, all our FIFA windows next year will be official World Cup matches, so this is the only chance to experiment, to give players a chance to show what they can do. That is the reason we opted to go for other players at this stage.
“I called Matt for an explanation yesterday. Obviously he deserves that. He was not happy, of course, he wants to play every game for Ireland. But I just assured him that it’s not like we are leaving him out, we’re just testing other players.
“Because of his experience as well, [we decided] not to bring him in to have him on the bench. It’s better just to give him this camp off.”
Jack Taylor of Ipswich Town is called up, and is thus in line for a potential senior debut, though he has previously featured in squads under Stephen Kenny. Also returning are Josh Cullen – who missed last month’s games through injury – along with Jamie McGrath, Finn Azaz, and Mikey Johnston.
On McGuinness’ inclusion and O’Brien’s exclusion after a bedding in process at Everton, the Ireland manager added: “We should be pragmatic in our approach, especially on the ball. That is something that I have been trying to implement from the beginning.
“To be quick finding the options. I am repeating myself, with a lot of rotations it is difficult to be a good possession team when we are rotating players and we don’t have many matches together. So, yeah, at this moment it is better for us to be more pragmatic, seeing the options early and it is good to have players with the vision to find it.
“The reason [for not selecting O'Brien] is that there is not a big difference between the players. We have a lot of really good centre-backs so I just want to see at this stage Mark [McGuinness], see him now and then somebody needs to step out and that was Jake at this stage.
“I explained to him yesterday and he respected the decision but obviously no player would like to miss out on the chance to play for his country.”
Caoimhín Kelleher, Mark Travers, and Max O’Leary are the goalkeepers, while Festy Ebosele is the only traditional right-back in the squad. Andrew Omobamidele, named in the squad, started in that position against Greece last month. Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Liam Scales, Callum O’Dowda, and Robbie Brady complete the list of defenders.
Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby retain their spots among the midfielders, while Kasey McAteer is listed among the forwards. Also included are Evan Ferguson, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Sammie Szmodics, and Chiedozie Ogbene. Callum Robinson is another absentee from last month’s squad.
Parrott didn’t come off the bench in the last international window but has been in fine form for AZ Alkmaar, scoring in the Eredivisie and also the Europa League.
“I have seen the last two games he has played and he has been on fire for AZ, both in the Euro games and also in the league,” Hallgrimsson added. “He is different in a way. He is eager to make the runs in behind and we need that, similarly maybe to Sammie who is willing to always make the run and spin off in behind.
“We need that kind of player and he is thirsty for goals, you can see that. He always wants to be in front of the goals, you can see that. I like him a lot as a striker.”
Ireland play Finland in Helsinki next Thursday, 10 October, and then travel to Athens to meet Greece on Sunday, 13 October.
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)
Defenders: Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).
Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).