Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone called up to Ireland squad for Norway and Malta friendlies

BRIGHTON STRIKER EVAN Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone have both earned their first senior call-ups as Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Jamie McGrath has been called up for the first time since 2021. The midfielder had not been playing regularly at Wigan and has made eight appearances for Dundee United since going to the Scottish club on loan this season, scoring his first goal there last night against Kilmarnock.

Notable absentees include Ryan Manning, who has impressed with Swansea City, Conor Coventry, who has seen recent European game-time with West Ham, and Wolves’ Joe Hodge.

Shane Duffy and Jason Knight also both failed to make the 26.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns to the squad after injury ruled him out of the September international window and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also named after his impressive display in the penalty shoot-out victory last night for Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane also come into the squad. Ireland will face Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday 17 November, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Kenny’s side then travel to Ta’Quli to face Malta at the National Stadium at 7pm on Sunday 20 November to finish their 2022 schedule.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).