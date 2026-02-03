Cian Prendergast starts for Ireland alongside his brother Sam

CONNACHT BACK ROW Cian Prendergast will make his Six Nations debut for Ireland against France in Paris on Thursday as he starts alongside his younger brother, Sam, for the first time.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has decided to hand 25-year-old Cian a major opportunity at blindside flanker, while 22-year-old Sam beats off the competition to start in the number 10 shirt for the game at Stade de France.

The Kildare brothers have played together for Ireland before, but this will be the first time they have been in the starting XV alongside each other.

Farrell has named Jacob Stockdale and Jamie Osborne in the Ireland back three to face the French, while Jeremy Loughman gets the nod at loosehead prop. Thomas Clarkson starts at tighthead, with Tadhg Furlong missing out due to injury.

Stockdale comes in on the left wing in place of James Lowe, who misses out on selection altogether, while Osborne is at fullback following the injury to Hugo Keenan at training camp in Portugal last week. Tommy O’Brien completes the Irish back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose team up in Ireland’s midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park partners Sam Prendergast in the halfbacks.

Loughman will make just his second Test start for Ireland and his first in the Six Nations as he wins his sixth cap at loosehead prop, as he is preferred to Munster team-mate Michael Milne in the starting side.

Dan Sheehan and Clarkson complete the front row, with a calf injury ruling Furlong out, while Tadhg Beirne and the returning Joe McCarthy, who missed the November Tests, form the second row.

Cian Prendergast is joined in the back row by captain Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier.

Farrell has opted for a 6/2 bench split of forwards and backs, with Milne, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Nick Timoney, and Jack Conan all included.

Munster halfbacks Craig Casey and Jack Crowley will look to provide impact as the Irish backline replacements.

Ireland (v France):

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

14.⁠ ⁠Tommy O’Brien

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

11.⁠ ⁠Jacob Stockdale

10.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman

2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan

3.⁠ ⁠Thomas Clarkson

4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy

5.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

6.⁠ ⁠Cian Prendergast

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠Michael Milne

18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham

19.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

20.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan

21.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney

22.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey

23.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].