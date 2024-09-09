Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Greece?

Formation

WE OUTLINED on Sunday why the three-at-the-back wing-back approach is an inadequate fit for Ireland.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has indicated he won’t make many changes from the England defeat, so whether he will consider a switch in the system remains to be seen.

Yet the Three Lions exposed the frailties of Ireland’s formation. And while Greece are a lower-calibre opposition, they have tormented the Boys in Green in the recent past and may do so again, so surely some alterations are needed.

Goalkeeper/defence

Barring any last-minute injury, Caoimhin Kelleher will almost certainly retain his spot as goalkeeper.

The Cork native was one of the few Irish players to perform well on Saturday, so he is set to be preferred to Mark Travers and Max O’Leary.

Right-back Seamus Coleman has been ruled out after his injury against England.

Late call-up Festy Ebosele is unlikely to come straight into the XI and Matt Doherty is the only obvious alternative in the squad to take the Everton star’s place if Ireland play with a four. Dara O’Shea or Andrew Omobamidele could probably play there if needed. Alternatively, Chiedozie Ogbene might start the match where he finished the England game if Ireland maintain the wing-back system.

In central defence, Nathan Collins and O’Shea did okay at the weekend, so they will probably keep their places unless Hallgrímsson opts to rely on the physicality of Jake O’Brien, who came off the bench on Saturday.

Robbie Brady did not produce his best performance at the weekend by any means and particularly if the manager does change to a four, his place could be under threat. Liam Scales prefers centre-back but has played on the left in the past and may bring more solidity to the Irish backline.

Midfield

The formation below is a 4-2-3-1 but could easily change to a 4-5-1 when Ireland don’t have the ball.

Therefore, Jason Knight, who brought his characteristic energy off the bench on Saturday, could slot in alongside Jayson Molumby and Will Smallbone when Ireland are not in possession while having the licence to move to attacking areas when they do.

Alan Browne is also a viable contender to play. Neither Smallbone nor Molumby had a great game against England, with the former replaced by Browne in the 75th minute, so neither could have any major complaints if they are dropped.

Attack

It’s hard to see the attack being drastically different to Saturday.

Chiedozie Ogbene produced a man-of-the-match performance and Sammie Szmodics sporadically threatened on the rare occasions Ireland found themselves in the opposition’s final third.

Both players will likely slot in as more conventional wingers when Ireland switch to a 4-5-1 as effectively happened against England while introducing Knight into the team could give licence for Szmodics to drift into a more central attacking role at times.

Adam Idah was an isolated figure on Saturday and struggled to hold the ball up. But assuming Hallgrímsson wants a big physical presence up top, the only alternative is Evan Ferguson.

The Brighton star likely would start in normal circumstances but is still recovering from an injury, which means he has yet to play a minute of action at club level this season.

The 19-year-old was not introduced until the 82nd minute against the English and may have to be content with another impact sub role on Tuesday.

Possible Ireland XI: Kelleher, Doherty, Collins, O’Shea, Scales; Smallbone, Molumby, Knight, Ogbene, Szmodics; Idah.

Alternative team if wing-back system is retained…