Gibson-Park starts again as Ireland make three changes for Scotland

ANDY FARRELL HAS retained Jamison Gibson-Park in Ireland’s number nine shirt for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland, as Conor Murray returns to the matchday 23 on the bench.

Farrell has made three changes to his starting XV for the visit to Edinburgh, with Cian Healy, Rob Herring, and Keith Earls coming back into the team after rotating out for the win over Italy a fortnight ago.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe continue in the back three as Earls comes in for Jordan Larmour, who drops to the bench. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in midfield together for the fourth time in this championship.

Captain Johnny Sexton and Gibson-Park make up the halfback pairing, while the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, and CJ Stander is unchanged.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan continue in the second row, but there are two changes in the front row as Healy comes in for Dave Kilcoyne and Herring replaces Rónan Kelleher.

Kilcoyne and Kelleher are part of a dynamic-looking Ireland bench that also includes Andrew Porter, Jack Conan, and Ryan Baird, who is set for his second cap on Sunday.

Having recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Ireland’s last two games, Murray comes into the number 21 jersey in place of Munster team-mate Craig Casey, who made his debut off the bench against Italy.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Billy Burns

23. Jordan Larmour

Referee: Romain Poite [FFR].