Gibson-Park starts again as Ireland make three changes for Scotland

ANDY FARRELL HAS retained Jamison Gibson-Park in Ireland’s number nine shirt for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland, as Conor Murray returns to the matchday 23 on the bench.
Farrell has made three changes to his starting XV for the visit to Edinburgh, with Cian Healy, Rob Herring, and Keith Earls coming back into the team after rotating out for the win over Italy a fortnight ago.
Hugo Keenan and James Lowe continue in the back three as Earls comes in for Jordan Larmour, who drops to the bench. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in midfield together for the fourth time in this championship.
Captain Johnny Sexton and Gibson-Park make up the halfback pairing, while the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, and CJ Stander is unchanged.
Iain Henderson and James Ryan continue in the second row, but there are two changes in the front row as Healy comes in for Dave Kilcoyne and Herring replaces Rónan Kelleher.
Kilcoyne and Kelleher are part of a dynamic-looking Ireland bench that also includes Andrew Porter, Jack Conan, and Ryan Baird, who is set for his second cap on Sunday.
Having recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Ireland’s last two games, Murray comes into the number 21 jersey in place of Munster team-mate Craig Casey, who made his debut off the bench against Italy.
Ireland (v Scotland):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Jordan Larmour
Referee: Romain Poite [FFR].
COMMENTS (42)