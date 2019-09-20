Larmour at 15 for Ireland as Kearney and Earls ruled out of Scotland clash

JOE SCHMIDT HAS handed Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway starting chances in Ireland’s opening World Cup clash with Scotland on Sunday in Yokohama [KO 8.45am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

With Rob Kearney missing the Pool A clash due to a foot injury, 22-year-old Larmour will win his 17th Test cap at fullback, while Conway slots in on the right wing as Keith Earls is absent with a knee issue.

Larmour starts at fullback for Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ireland are hopeful that Kearney and Earls, along with the missing Joey Carbery, will recover from their injuries in time to be available to face Japan on 28 September.

With Jacob Stockdale completing the back three against Scotland, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose team up in midfield – the injured Robbie Henshaw having been ruled out.

Schmidt has opted for a starting back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and CJ Stander, while Iain Henderson partners James Ryan in the second row.

The halfback pairing is made up of Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, while the front row of Cian Healy, captain Rory Best, and Tadhg Furlong has a settled look to it.

There are some interesting choices on the bench for Ireland, with Niall Scannell included ahead of Sean Cronin. Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter will provide impact as the back-up props.

Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan should deliver dynamism as replacements, while Jack Carty is included as Carbery is given another week to get his ankle injury fully healed for the Japan clash.

With Henshaw, Carbery, Earls, and Kearney all absent, Chris Farrell is the man occupying the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Jack Carty

23. Chris Farrell