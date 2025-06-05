Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Senegal?

Goalkeeper/defence

BRENTFORD’S NEW €21 million signing Caoimhín Kelleher is expected to start for Ireland’s upcoming clash against Senegal on Friday, with the other two goalkeepers, Max O’Leary and Josh Keeley, both uncapped.

Given that the next two fixtures are friendlies (Ireland travel to face Luxembourg on Tuesday evening), however, it would be no surprise to see one of the stand-ins getting minutes at some point during this window.

Unlike Kelleher at Liverpool, both O’Leary and Keeley played regularly this season for Bristol City and Leyton Orient, with the former one of three goalkeepers to play every minute of action in the Championship.

Defence is unquestionably where Ireland have the most depth.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has employed a four-man backline in recent times and is unlikely to change that policy.

Of the eight players he has selected in that area, at least five have a strong case to start.

Robbie Brady, recently voted Ireland’s Player of the Year, has been a regular at left-back under the Icelandic coach.

The 33-year-old is one of only three players selected in the squad who spent last season in the Championship. The fact that he wasn’t rested like most of the other EFL-based performers shows how invaluable the Dubliner is considered.

Nathan Collins should also feature. Remarkably, the 24-year-old played every minute of Premier League action this year — he is the only outfield player to do so in the top flight.

Dara O’Shea may have been part of an Ipswich Town team who were relegated, but he was one of the Tractor Boys’ few bright spots, winning the club’s player-of-the-year award.

It would not be a surprise to see both start at the back tomorrow night, although the intense defensive competition meant that O’Shea was an unused sub for Ireland’s last match at home to Bulgaria.

Jake O’Brien started that Nations League playoff at centre-half, but he has invariably deputised at right-back for Everton this season, and Hallgrímsson might be tempted to try him out there.

Matt Doherty has had a similar trajectory to O’Brien this season at club level — he looked surplus to requirements in the first half of the season, but became a regular as a right-sided centre-back after Vítor Pereira became Wolves manager in December.

Liam Scales has had a decent season at Celtic, starting 26 of the club’s 38 Scottish Premiership matches, but has not played for the Boys in Green since a costly red card in the 5-0 loss against England, and he may have to settle for a place on the bench again.

Similarly, Andrew Omobamidele, who featured 10 times for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 this season, has not featured for Ireland since the 2-0 loss to Greece last September. Others appear to have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order in the interim.

In addition, despite the recent setback against Galway, for the most part, Josh Honohan has been excelling in the Premier Division.

The Shamrock Rovers left wing-back is not expected to start, but will likely get a debut at some point in this window.

Midfield

The midfield is less experienced than usual, with the likes of Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby afforded a rest after an intense season in the Championship.

Of the five obvious central options, Jason Knight and Will Smallbone are comfortably the most experienced and will probably play from the outset. Both Killian Phillips and John Joe Patrick Finn are awaiting their debut, while Jack Taylor has three caps.

Taylor has played 32 times for Ipswich in the Premier League, though only four of those were starts, so he might revert to his usual impact sub role tomorrow.

Knight, like Collins in the top flight, played every minute in the Championship this season — only two other outfield players achieved that feat.

The 24-year-old was also involved in the playoffs with Bristol City, so he has not had as lengthy a break as most Championship players leading into this international window.

Smallbone didn’t have the same luck with injuries, but still managed to feature 18 times for Southampton in the Premier League, though only six of those appearances were starts.

Phillips and Finn both had decent seasons. The former played in 35 of St Mirren’s 38 Scottish Premiership matches, while the latter wasn’t quite as prolific but played 13 times for Reims in Ligue 1 and twice in the relegation playoffs, while he came off the bench in their French Cup final 3-0 defeat to treble winners PSG.

Advertisement

Wings

Ryan Manning impressed and linked up well with Brady during Ireland’s 2-1 win in Bulgaria last March.

The Galway native, who made 24 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season, was a little unlucky not to retain his starting spot for the return leg.

And with both Finn Azaz and Mikey Johnston unavailable for this camp, Manning seems like the natural selection on the left.

On the right, it looks like it’s a toss-up between Festy Ebosele and Kasey McAteer.

McAteer did play 18 times in the Premier League this season for Leicester, though only half of those appearances were starts

Ebosele had an injury-interrupted campaign and last appeared for Ireland in the 5-0 Nations League loss to England.

The Wexford man made 18 appearances for Watford in the Championship before a January move led to him featuring seven times in the Turkish league for Istanbul Başakşehir.

Ebosele is nearly a year younger than McAteer but is slightly more experienced at international level (seven caps to four). So on that basis, the Enniscorthy native may get the nod tomorrow night.

Attack

There are just three out-and-out strikers in the squad — Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah.

Hallgrímsson has invariably gone with a two-man attack during his reign, although one of the forwards usually tends to be more withdrawn.

Parrott probably is the most natural fit for that number 10 role, so he seems a likely starter on the back of an excellent season, as he managed 20 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar.

The Dubliner is Ireland’s only slight doubt for the game — he was ill on Wednesday, but trained today.

It then appears to be a tight call between Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah.

If you were to base it on form, it would not be a difficult decision.

Ferguson had a poor season by his standards, with injuries contributing to his lack of form.

He made 21 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal.

A truer reflection of the Meath native’s campaign, though, can be seen by the fact that he played a total of 388 Premier League minutes for West Ham and Brighton — that’s the equivalent of just over four full games out of a possible 38.

While Idah is not always assured of his place at Celtic, he had a much better 12 months, albeit at a generally lower level, scoring 20 goals from 53 appearances in all competitions.

In the last window, Ferguson was left on the bench for the first Bulgaria game and started the second one.

There might be a similar plan this time around.

The dilemma is whether Hallgrímsson starts the 20-year-old in the big home game or plays him from the outset in Luxembourg.

He is probably more likely to find the net in the away fixture, given the calibre of the opposition, although starting him versus Senegal would also be a confidence boost of sorts, after the season he has had.

Either way, both players are expected to get substantial game time in this window.

There is also the option of playing Andrew Moran as a 10, although you could also put him deeper, which is where he often featured during his 35 appearances on loan in the Championship with Stoke City this season.

Possible Ireland team to face Senegal (4-4-2): Caoimhín Kelleher; Jake O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Dara O’Shea, Robbie Brady; Jason Knight, Will Smallbone, Ryan Manning, Festy Ebosele; Troy Parrott, Evan Ferguson.