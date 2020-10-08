BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 8 October 2020
James McClean starts as Kenny names his team to face Slovakia

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah are late withdrawals.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 8,547 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/5228002
James McClean.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
James McClean.
James McClean.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS been included in the Irish team to face Slovakia in tonight’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final. 

McClean is a somewhat surprise inclusion having not started either of Stephen Kenny’s games thus far, and has been in and out of the Stoke team. He replaces Aaron Connolly, who is not involved in the squad at all. Adam Idah is also uninvolved in the match day squad, although both were listed on the bench in the official Uefa team sheet.

Stephen Kenny clarified this in a pre-game interview with Sky Sports. Shortly after, the FAI confirmed another staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. The staff member is asymptomatic and is feeling well, and the game goes ahead as planned. 

It means it is an entirely different front three, with David McGoldrick returning to fitness to lead the line and Callum Robinson replacing namesake O’Dowda on the right. 

Elsewhere, Conor Hourihane starts in midfield ahead of Robbie Brady, with the rest of the team as expected.

Jack Byrne is on the bench, as Kevin Long and Josh Cullen miss out on the matchday 23 entirely. 

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Doherty, Duffy (Captain), Egan, Stevens; McCarthy, Hendrick, Hourihane; Robinson, McGoldrick, McClean

Subs: Travers, Kelleher, Christie, Browne, Brady, Williams, O’Dowda, S Long, Byrne, Molumby 

Tonight’s game is effectively a play-off semi final, with the winners away to either Bosnia or Northern Ireland in next month’s final. The game will be settled on the night, so will go to extra-time or penalties if necessary. 

Each manager will be permitted up to five substitutes in the game, with a sixth allowed in extra-time. And, for the first time in an Irish international, VAR will be in operation.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm, and is live on RTE Two. 

