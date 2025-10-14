More Stories
Finn Azaz. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeSelection

Hallgrimsson makes two changes for Armenia clash

Finn Azaz and Will Smallbone start a must-win clash at the Aviva Stadium.
6.23pm, 14 Oct 2025
7
Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS made two changes to his starting team for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia. 

The suspended Josh Cullen is replaced by Will Smallbone, while Chiedozie Ogbene drops to the bench, with Finn Azaz starting. 

Ireland are otherwise unchanged, meaning they may reprise the back-five system they deployed against Portugal in Lisbon. 

Nathan Collins retains the captaincy in spite of the fact Seamus Coleman starts, while Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, and Ryan Manning continue. Jayson Molumby will partner Smallbone in midfield, while Evan Ferguson leads the line. Festy Ebosele starts too. 

Troy Parrott is fit only for a place on the bench. 

IRE_ARM

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm. Ireland must win to stay in contention for a play-off place ahead of the final two matches in the group next month.

Author
View 7 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie