Hallgrimsson makes two changes for Armenia clash

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS made two changes to his starting team for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia.
The suspended Josh Cullen is replaced by Will Smallbone, while Chiedozie Ogbene drops to the bench, with Finn Azaz starting.
Ireland are otherwise unchanged, meaning they may reprise the back-five system they deployed against Portugal in Lisbon.
Nathan Collins retains the captaincy in spite of the fact Seamus Coleman starts, while Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, and Ryan Manning continue. Jayson Molumby will partner Smallbone in midfield, while Evan Ferguson leads the line. Festy Ebosele starts too.
Troy Parrott is fit only for a place on the bench.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm. Ireland must win to stay in contention for a play-off place ahead of the final two matches in the group next month.
