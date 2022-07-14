Farrell makes just one change to his starting XV while Foster rolls the dice and takes out four

ANDY FARRELL, THE Ireland coach has made just one change to his starting XV for Saturday’s deciding Test of this three-match series against New Zealand.

As expected, Bundee Aki comes into the side in place of Garry Ringrose, who suffered a concussion in last weekend’s second Test. Robbie Henshaw, accordingly, moves to outside centre, after playing at 12 in Dunedin. The only other change to the match-day squad sees Keith Earls added to the list of replacements, in light of Aki’s promotion.

The team therefore has a familiar look with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong starting in the front row; James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne continuing their partnership in the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris making up the back row.

In the half-backs, Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton provide an all Leinster combo, with three of the remaining starters – Henshaw, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan – also coming from the beaten European Cup finalists. Connacht centre, Aki, and wing, Mack Hansen, complete the side.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set for his union Test debut off the New Zealand bench against Ireland.



Reckon that’s the best matchday 23 so far for the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/y6Dqjnbxqh — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 13, 2022

“Selection has been difficult enough because people are always challenging within the group which is what you want,” said Farrell. “Between players and staff, there are nearly 70 of us on tour; if we have everyone pushing in the right direction that represents a hell of a force.”

It’s needed because if the recent history of this fixture tells us anything, it is New Zealand’s ability to respond to a defeat in emphatic fashion. In the aftermath of Ireland’s victories in Chicago, and then at the Aviva in 2018 and again in 2021, the All Blacks reacted by winning the subsequent games by an average 22-point margin.

“It really does not get any better for us,” said Farrell. “We have all talked about playing against the All Blacks when our backs are against the wall or when they have come off a loss and we know what the history has said about all that.

“But this is exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting. We know they have (previously) bounced back unbelievably strong. We have played them enough times to realise what is coming but we want this, I have to emphasise that, we want to have them in the last game of the season, for them to be fired up, wanting to prove a point.”

For Farrell, for Ireland, they too are seeking to make a point. In the 134 years since the first tourists came here, the All Blacks have lost just five series at home, to Australia twice, once each to South Africa, France and the British and Irish Lions. So, this isn’t just a game that is at stake but a chance to join the greats.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there is a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that,” said Farrell. “The best part of where we are at is that we know we can do better. We had a decent result in our last Test but we hope our best is saved to last.”

It has to be that way because Ian Foster, the under-pressure All Blacks coach, has picked his strongest team yet of the Series, with free-scoring winger, Will Jordan, coming into the side on the right wing, Sevu Reece switching to the left.

Our line up for Saturday's third and deciding Test in Wellington! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022

In addition, David Havili replaces Quinn Tupaea at inside centre, Sam Whitelock, who was unavailable for the second test because of concussion, starts at lock, with Scott Barrett reverting to the blindside flanker role he fulfilled in the first Test, a 42-19 New Zealand win at Eden Park.

Barrett’s relocation spells the end of Dalton Papalii’s hopes of securing a role at six while tighthead prop Nepo Laulala has been named to start his first game of the series. There are also three new faces on the bench: Dane Coles, Akira Ioane and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

“We will see if much improvement is needed because we are in control,” said Farrell. “They have got a plan but it is up to us to make sure that we bring a bit of chaos to that, to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks minds. First and foremost we need to get our intentions and our accuracy over the line.”

Do so and history could be theirs.

New Zealand

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea

Replacements: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo’unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls