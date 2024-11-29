Fahey and Littlejohn start Ireland's Euro 2025 play-off against Wales

NIAMH FAHEY HAS gotten the nod for Ireland’s crunch Euro 2025 play-off against Wales tonight.

With Aoife Mannion and Louise Quinn ruled out through injury, Eileen Gleeson was facing a key selection decision in defence. She has gone with 37-year-old Liverpool captain Fahey alongside Anna Patten and Caitlin Hayes.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg also return to the XI in midfield, while Heather Payne is recalled for tonight’s first leg at Cardiff City Stadium [KO 7.15pm, live on RTÉ 2].

In all, it’s four changes from the last clash against Georgia. Mannion, Abbie Larkin, Jessie Stapleton and Marissa Sheva drop out of the starting side.

Katie McCabe is expected to start wide left, with Payne on the right. Littlejohn, Agg and Denise O’Sullivan make up the midfield, with Julie-Ann Russell joining Kyra Carusa in the front two.

Fahey and Littlejohn have had limited club minutes of late, but Gleeson insists she is not concerned.

Wales have also named their XI, with both sides vying to reach their first European Championships. The second leg will follow at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Niamh Fahey; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Julie Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa.

Wales: Olivia Clark; Rhiannon Roberts, Gemma Evans, Hayley Ladd, Lily Woodham; Ceri Holland, Angharad James, Alice Griffiths; Jess Fishlock, Rachel Rowe, Ffionn Morgan.