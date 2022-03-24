Membership : Access or Sign Up
Parsons has to be content with a place on the bench as McWilliams blends youth and experience

Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign on Saturday against Wales.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 12:22 PM
Parsons has been named on the bench.
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

IRELAND COACH GREG MCWILLIAMS has named his Ireland team for Saturday’s opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations game against Wales at The RDS (Kick-off 4.45pm, live on Virgin Media One/BBC Two Northern Ireland).

Surprisingly, star winger, Beibhinn Parsons, only makes the bench. McWilliams instead has opted for Eimear Considine, the superb Munster full-back; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall, in the back three – which is an indication of Ireland’s depth and quality in this department.

Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood comprise a new-look midfield while Aoibheann Reilly has been named to start at scrum-half having impressed for Blackrock College during the Energia All-Ireland League season. She partners Nicole Cronin at half-back.

In the pack, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer are named to start in the front row, with Sam Monaghan joining newly-appointed captain Fryday in the second row.

Dorothy Wall has returned from injury having missed last Autumn’s November Series to start at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon selected at openside and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

Ireland

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23)
14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)
13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6)
12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)
11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1)
10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)
9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6)
3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(5)
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)(Captain)
5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5)
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10)
7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14)
8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)
17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)
18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*
19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*
20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)
21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)
22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9)
23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

