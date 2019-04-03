This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Senior star's double helps Ireland's young guns to dream start at Euros Elite Round

Heather Payne scored twice as Dave Connell’s U19s beat Hungary 4-0 in Spain.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 2:43 PM
6 minutes ago 73 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4574482

IRELAND’S YOUNG GUNS had an extremely bright start to their Women’s U19 European Championships Elite Round this afternoon, beating Hungary 4-0 in their opener.

heather Heather Payne was on target twice in Spain. Source: FAIreland Twitter.

Senior international Heather Payne bagged a brace, while another from Carla McManus and a Hungary own-goal set Dave Connell’s side up nicely in Spain as they look to qualify for July’s finals in Scotland.

Today’s encounter was played in Villagarcia de Arousa, which is in the north-west of the country, and comes as a really encouraging start for the Girls In Green.

Captained by Brighton youngster Megan Mackey, Ireland were 2-0 up by half time.

On 31 minutes, Briston City’s Payne broke the deadlock from the penalty spot as she converted the chance she earned after being taken down in the box, while a fantastic cross from Lucia Lobato led to Hungary’s Rahel Varadi putting the ball into her own net six minutes later.

Ireland continued to dominate in the second period, and 19-year-old Payne soon had her second of the day with 68 minutes on the clock. McManus sealed the deal in the dying minutes, after taking advantage of a mistake in the Hungarian defence.

Next up for Connell’s outfit is Serbia on Saturday (kick-off 12pm Irish time), while they face hosts and reigning champions Spain next Tuesday (5.30pm Irish time).

Three wins from three last year saw them coast into the Elite Round, so the dream is well and truly alive with serious momentum behind this team.

ireland tweet Source: FAIreland Twitter.

Their male counterparts qualified for their U19 European Championships with a game to spare last month, becoming the first side to seal their spot in this summer’s tournament in Armenia.

IRELAND: Kelly; Baynes (Slattery 64), McGovern, Doyle, Lobato; Mackey, Ruddy (McManus 80), Reynolds, Payne; McEvoy (Singleton 80), O’Driscoll (Brady 54).

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 squad

Goalkeepers: Erica Turner (DLR Waves), Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne)
Defenders: Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC), Roisin McGovern (DLR Waves), Rachel Baynes (Galway WFC),  Aoife Slattery (Wexford Youths), Leah Brady (Galway WFC), Katie Burdis (DLR Waves)
Midfielders: Lucia Lobato (Galway WFC), Megan Mackey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Chloe Singleton (Galway WFC), Tiegan Ruddy (CCSU), Sinead Donavan (Galway WFC)
Forwards: Alannah McEvoy (Shelbourne), Carla McManus (Kilkenny United), Kelly Brady (World Class), Heather Payne (Bristol City), Niamh Reynolds (Reading), Michelle O’Driscoll (Daytona State University), Keelin McEntee (DLR Waves).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie