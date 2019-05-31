Ireland discover group opponents as European U19 Championship finals draw is made

THE DRAW FOR this summer’s Uefa European U19 Championship final has been made this morning.

Having topped their group with a perfect record in the elite qualifying round, the Republic of Ireland qualified for the tournament — which takes place in Armenian capital Yerevan from 14 to 27 July — for the first time since 2011.

Arsenal’s Armenian star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who missed Wednesday’s Europa League final in Baku over safety concerns, took part in the draw alongside international team-mate Marcos Pizzelli.

Ireland will compete in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Norway and France. Tom Mohan’s side have avoided current holders Portugal, and last year’s beaten finalists Italy, who make up Group A with Spain and the hosts, Armenia.

The fixture schedule will be announced at a later date.

Source: Twitter/Uefa.com

