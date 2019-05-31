This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland discover group opponents as European U19 Championship finals draw is made

Tom Mohan’s side will face France, the Czech Republic and Norway in July.

By Ben Blake Friday 31 May 2019, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,296 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4662871
Manager Tom Mohan (centre) speaking to his players.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Manager Tom Mohan (centre) speaking to his players.
Manager Tom Mohan (centre) speaking to his players.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THE DRAW FOR this summer’s Uefa European U19 Championship final has been made this morning. 

Having topped their group with a perfect record in the elite qualifying round, the Republic of Ireland qualified for the tournament — which takes place in Armenian capital Yerevan from 14 to 27 July — for the first time since 2011. 

Arsenal’s Armenian star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who missed Wednesday’s Europa League final in Baku over safety concerns, took part in the draw alongside international team-mate Marcos Pizzelli.  

Ireland will compete in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Norway and France. Tom Mohan’s side have avoided current holders Portugal, and last year’s beaten finalists Italy, who make up Group A with Spain and the hosts, Armenia. 

The fixture schedule will be announced at a later date. 

U19s draw Source: Twitter/Uefa.com

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie