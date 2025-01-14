Advertisement
Billy Bohan in action during last month's challenge match against Italy. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Doak names squad as Ireland U20s bid to wrestle back Six Nations crown

Cork native Éanna McCarthy will captain Neil Doak’s side.
1.04pm, 14 Jan 2025
HEAD COACH NEIL Doak has named a 33-man squad ahead of Ireland’s bid for a third U20 Six Nations title in four seasons.

Ireland were denied a championship three-in-a-row by England last season, and six of that squad return for the 2025 campaign.

Alex Usanov, Alan Spicer, Mikey Yarr, Billy Corrigan, Henry Walker and Will Wootton are the experienced names in the Irish squad, which is captained by Cork native Éanna McCarthy, who is currently on the books at Connacht.

Ireland kick off their new campaign with a mouthwatering showdown against holders England in Cork’s Virgin Media Park on Thursday 30 January [7.45pm].

Ireland Men’s U20s Squad

Forwards:

  • Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)
  • Connor Magee (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
  • Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) (capt)
  • Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
  • Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • Adam Watchorn (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Backs:

  • Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • Dylan Hicks (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

