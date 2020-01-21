Ireland U21 international helps Darren Ferguson's men prevail

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Jack Taylor scored his first goal in his third appearance for Peterborough United tonight.

Darren Ferguson’s side beat second-place Wycombe 4-0 and they now sit eighth in the League One table, just a point off the play-off places.

Meanwhile, in League Two, former Ireland player Mark Kennedy was left frustrated. Appointed Macclesfield’s manager last week, they went 1-0 up thanks to an own goal from ex-Ireland international Paul Green.

However, Callum Ainley’s 95th-minute goal meant the ex-Man City winger’s side had to settle for a draw.

Fiacre Kelleher — older brother of Liverpool youngster Caoimhín — and Ireland underage international Corey O’Keeffe both completed 90 minutes for Macclesfield, who currently sit 22nd in the table.

Eoin Doyle, who has a remarkable 23 goals this season, is still searching for his first goal since being recalled by Bradford at the beginning of the month from his loan spell at Swindon.

He started in a 0-0 stalemate against fellow promotion hopefuls Colchester.

Former Dundalk and Bray winger Dylan Connolly also played for the Bantams, as did Cork-born defender Anthony O’Connor.

Ex-Ireland U21 player Michael Harriman featured in sixth-place Northampton’s 1-1 draw away to Leyton Orient, while Conor Wilkinson completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

