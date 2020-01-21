This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 international helps Darren Ferguson's men prevail

Jack Taylor scored his first goal on his third appearance for Peterborough United.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 11:01 PM
10 minutes ago 290 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4974728
Jack Taylor pictured playing for Ireland U21s.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Jack Taylor pictured playing for Ireland U21s.
Jack Taylor pictured playing for Ireland U21s.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Jack Taylor scored his first goal in his third appearance for Peterborough United tonight.

Darren Ferguson’s side beat second-place Wycombe 4-0 and they now sit eighth in the League One table, just a point off the play-off places.

Meanwhile, in League Two, former Ireland player Mark Kennedy was left frustrated. Appointed Macclesfield’s manager last week, they went 1-0 up thanks to an own goal from ex-Ireland international Paul Green.

However, Callum Ainley’s 95th-minute goal meant the ex-Man City winger’s side had to settle for a draw.

Fiacre Kelleher — older brother of Liverpool youngster Caoimhín — and Ireland underage international Corey O’Keeffe both completed 90 minutes for Macclesfield, who currently sit 22nd in the table.

Eoin Doyle, who has a remarkable 23 goals this season, is still searching for his first goal since being recalled by Bradford at the beginning of the month from his loan spell at Swindon.

He started in a 0-0 stalemate against fellow promotion hopefuls Colchester.

Former Dundalk and Bray winger Dylan Connolly also played for the Bantams, as did Cork-born defender Anthony O’Connor.

Ex-Ireland U21 player Michael Harriman featured in sixth-place Northampton’s 1-1 draw away to Leyton Orient, while Conor Wilkinson completed 90 minutes for the hosts.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie