Cannon and Kenny strike as 10-man Ireland overcome Iceland

Ireland U21 2

Iceland U21 1

Dylan O’Connell reports from Turner’s Cross

JOHNNY KENNY STRUCK late to made sure that the Republic of Ireland U21s returned to Cork with a come-from-behind victory over Iceland in this friendly at Turner’s Cross.

In the Ireland U21s’ first game on Leeside since 2009, Kristall Mani Ingason gave Iceland the lead before Tom Cannon responded for Jim Crawford’s team in a game that was also notable for Festy Ebosele getting sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds.

Everything was set up for a homecoming with 6,048 in attendance and the stands were sold out long before kick-off. Ireland commanded the tempo of the game yet Iceland, with their first attack, scored through Ingason.

Advertisement

It was a moment that silenced the crowd, but Ireland responded within nine minutes as Andy Moran won the ball in midfield and put it over the top. Cannon collected the pass and knocked it underneath the Icelandic goalkeeper.

The celebrations were short lived as Ebosele received two yellow cards in quick succession. Crawford immediately adjusted by turning his 3-5-2 into a 4-4-1 and this covered the front of the penalty area. Isak Andri Sigurgeirsson tried chipping the ball into the box to beat this and Tiernan Brooks collected this with ease.

Ireland countered after finding space on the right hand side and Cannon won a corner. Sean Roughan put this in and Adam Ingi Benediktsson beat everyone inside a cluttered penalty area to catch the ball.

Iceland started the second half by making four changes and just as they were adjusting to the flow of the game, a stray pass from Olafur Gudmundsson was picked off by Moran.

He charged through and squared the ball to Joe Hodge and the Irish captain forced a low save from Olafur Kristofer Helgason, who had just came on.

Kenny came on after 76 minutes and with his first touch inside the area he drove the ball in at the Shed End and the stadium erupted. Ireland took confidence, with the striker’s next attempt forcing a low save from Helgason.

Hodge closed out the game with an effort that hit the post.

Republic of Ireland: Tiernan Brooks; Sam Curtis, Sean Roughan, Anslemo Garcia MacNulty, Joe Hodge, Festy Ebosele, Bosun Lawal, Tom Cannon (Johnny Kenny 76), Andy Moran (Kian Leavy 62), Ollie O’Neill (Sinclair Armstrong 62), Killian Philips.

Iceland: Adam Ingi Benediktsson (Olafur Kristofer Helgason 45); Jakob Franz Palsson, Oliver Stefansson (Robert Orri Thorkelsson 45), Olafur Gudmundsson, Anton Logi Ludviksson (Kristofer Jonsson 45), Andri Fannar Baldursson, Eythor Aron Wohler, Kristall Mani Ingason (Lukas Logi Heimisson 45), Isak Andri Sigurgeirsson, Oli Valur Omarsson (Andi Hoti 5), Daniel Dejan Djuric.

Referee: Jamie Robinson