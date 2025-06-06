Ireland U21s suffer defeat in Croatia

IRELAND U21S suffered a 1-0 loss to Croatia at the Gradski Stadion in Zagreb today in difficult, 30-degree temperatures.

Fabijan Krivak scored the game’s only goal early in the second half.

Sean Grehan captained the side while Warren Davis and Cian Dillon came off their bench to make their debuts.

Jim Crawford’s team next face Qatar U23s in a friendly at the same venue on 10 June.

The matches represent the squad’s final preparation before the start of the European Championship qualifiers in September.

