USA's Lynn Biyendolo comes up against Abbie Larkin and Caitlin Hayes of Ireland. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeMatch Report

Ireland suffer second heavy defeat to USA in three days

Carla Ward’s side lost another international friendly 4-0 in searing heat in Cincinnati.
10.11pm, 29 Jun 2025
3

USA 4 

Republic of Ireland 0

IRELAND HAVE SUFFERED their second 4-0 defeat to USA in three days.

The gulf in class was again clear for all to see in searing heat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lynn Biyendolo broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, and Izzy Rodriguez doubled the world number one’s lead just before half time.

Yazmeen Ryan followed Rodriguez’s lead in scoring her first international goal in 66th minute, before star substitute Alyssa Thompson wrapped matters up with her second goal against Ireland five minutes from time.

Both sides were understrength; Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell among the players Ireland were without. While the US squad was full of rising domestic talent in-season, the majority of the Irish squad have been out of action.

Friday’s game was played at altitude in Denver.

More to follow.

