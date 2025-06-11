Minimal change in low-key squad announcement for Ireland's US summer tests

THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS low-key, the squad itself not straying too far from recent iterations after all.

It was released through FAI social media channels at noon, while a press release landed in journalists’ inboxes.

There was no press conference with head coach Carla Ward, as is customary; some quotes instead circulated for use as the 23-player selection for a friendly double-header against the US was unveiled.

Katie McCabe’s unavailability was flagged last week, the captain rested after a hectic season which culminated in Champions League glory with Arsenal.

Ward stated McCabe was “on the verge of burnout” after the Nations League group finale against Slovenia, and suggested “a number” of other players would not travel Stateside for the off-season series.

More change was probably anticipated than followed, Ward selecting a relatively familiar squad as Ireland build towards their Nations League play-off with Belgium in October.

Eight players were listed by the FAI as unavailable, four of them long-term injury absentees in Jamie Finn, Jess Ziu, Lily Agg and Tara O’Hanlon. Heather Payne and Leanne Kiernan had both been ruled out of the last camp, while Aoife Mannion joined the captain as the other name: the Manchester United defender played the first half of the Türkiye game, but didn’t feature against Slovenia as her load — and a quad knock — was managed.

Aside from the now-retired Louise Quinn, Shelbourne’s Aoibheann Clancy was the only other player from the last squad not included following a recent bereavement.

“The WNT players and staff send their condolences to midfielder Aoibheann Clancy following the passing of her mother, Siobhan. She is being given the time to deal with this difficult period and has the full support of the WNT squad,” read the press release.

Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson (centre) return to the squad. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ellen Molloy, Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson were the three headline inclusions.

Molloy and Nolan receive their first call-ups under Ward. Molloy has been impressing in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division since returning to Wexford, and now gets a fresh opportunity with Ireland.

The 21-year-old midfielder was a regular under Vera Pauw, before an ACL injury interrupted her rise. A move to Championship outfit Sheffield United followed, and Molloy won her first senior cap since 2022 in last October’s Euro 2025 playoff semi-final against Georgia. Another injury followed, she left Sheffield in January after four months due to personal reasons, and has been thriving amid home comforts.

Nolan is back in the fold for the first time since late 2023 under Eileen Gleeson, having last played for Ireland in the pre-World Cup friendlies against the US. It’s a full circle moment for the Crystal Palace defender, who has see-sawed between fine form and injury in recent times.

“Hayley has been unlucky to miss out on being included in recent squads, simply because we have a lot of competition for places at centre-back,” said Ward. “We have kept an eye on her at club level, I’ve spoken with her managers and also had conversations with her. So we are excited to bring Hayley in and give her a chance.”

There notable change is in defence, in the absence of first-choice full-backs McCabe and Mannion. Atkinson gets the nod as another left-sided option alongside Megan Campbell and Chloe Mustaki, while right-back is an area in which Ireland currently lack choice. Mannion appeared to nail down the position through the Nations League, though is naturally a centre-back. Jessie Stapleton deputised against Slovenia and will most likely have to do so again without injured duo Payne and Finn, but Nolan’s versatility could also be useful.

Expect huge competition at centre-half: there’s a spot up for grabs for the first leg against Belgium with Anna Patten suspended, and no shortage of contenders.

The rest of the squad runs along the same lines as the last, with no change in the goalkeeping department and Molloy added to a midfield selection spearheaded by Denise O’Sullivan, who will be stand-in captain.

“Ellen is a player who we have been tracking closely,” said Ward. “She has done well for Wexford over the last two months and has been on the longlist for our squads, so we needed an opportunity to take a closer look at her in our environment and this is it.

“We know how talented Ellen is but it’s how she can adapt that to international level is what we need to look at. I watched her when she was with Sheffield United and we’ve been watching her at Wexford, so we want to see how she gets on during this camp.”

There’s also continuity in attack, all who featured in the last window returning. New recruit Erin Healy is recalled, and could win her first cap in her country of birth.

Atkinson is actually listed as a forward. The 23-year-old Dubliner gets a fresh international opportunity following her departure from Crystal Palace. She was in Ward’s first squad where “tough love” was offered after falling “out of favour” at Palace, but was left out thereafter.

Like Molloy and Nolan, the 2023 World Cup bolter will be looking to get back in the picture.

Ireland head coach Carla Ward. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Further experimentation with new faces, like younger and domestic talent, may have been hoped for in some quarters, but Ward sticks with pretty settled squad as the Belgium play-off looms large.

The US provide formidable competition as the world number one, reigning Olympic champions and four-time World Cup winners. Their European-based players will be rested, but Emma Hayes still has an abundance of top stars to choose from.

Ward cites her as a mentor and close friend and has unique insight, having worked in the set-up at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a scout and performance analyst.

Now, she leads Ireland into their 16th and 17th meetings with the US in Denver (Thursday 26 June) and Cincinnati (Thursday 29 June).

“We know how good USA are, they’ve always been world-class but I believe Emma has taken them to another level and that’s why this is a great test for us. To be coming up against the very best is a good opportunity for us,” said Ward.

“When these games were first proposed to us we knew that we would be without certain players, but that opens the door for others to step up.

“Of course you always want to win games but, for me, the most important aspect of these two games will be the performance and continuing to implement our processes.

“These two fixtures will be our final preparation, in terms of games, before we take on Belgium in October, so we want to make the most of these opportunities.”