IT’S ALMOST TIME for the Republic of Ireland to take the next step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as they travel to Prague on Thursday for a play-off semi-final against Czechia.
RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 will have live coverage from the Fortuna Stadium as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side aim to reach a home play-off final in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 31 March against either Denmark or North Macedonia.
Darragh Maloney will be joined in Prague by Didi Hamann and Shay Given for live coverage from 7pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, with Des Curran and Ronnie Whelan providing match commentary.
RTÉ soccer correspondent Tony O’Donoghue will also be in the Czechia capital with coverage from the Irish camp.
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Here's your guide to RTÉ's coverage of Ireland's World Cup play-off semi-final v Czechia
IT’S ALMOST TIME for the Republic of Ireland to take the next step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup, as they travel to Prague on Thursday for a play-off semi-final against Czechia.
RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 will have live coverage from the Fortuna Stadium as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side aim to reach a home play-off final in the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 31 March against either Denmark or North Macedonia.
Darragh Maloney will be joined in Prague by Didi Hamann and Shay Given for live coverage from 7pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, with Des Curran and Ronnie Whelan providing match commentary.
RTÉ soccer correspondent Tony O’Donoghue will also be in the Czechia capital with coverage from the Irish camp.
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