Ireland men's cricket team to host England in three-match ODI series next year

THE IRELAND MEN’S cricket team will host England in three one-day internationals next year.

The series is set to take place from 17-21 September as the England men’s side prepares to play in Ireland for the first time since 2019. The teams have met on 15 previous occasions in ODI cricket with Ireland winning twice, while England have won 11 times. The other two clashes were “no results.”

Fixture details will be confirmed at a later date.

“We are delighted to confirm this series – it will in fact be the first-ever three-match one-day series between the two sides played in Ireland, and the first fixture between the two teams in Ireland since May 2019.

“While we will announce our full summer 2025 programme in due course, we have agreed to release these dates earlier than the rest as the interest levels in this series are already high and we wanted to lock in dates with the ECB in their busy 2025 schedule. Tickets will go on sale in early 2025 and we anticipate a great number of travelling fans to come – so when they go live, we’d recommend buying early to avoid disappointment.

“These aren’t the only fixtures between Ireland and England coming up, of course,, with England Women touring here next month for three ODIs and two T20Is. It is great for Irish fans to see England’s men’s and women’s senior teams playing more regularly on these shores – it is yet another sign of the increasing stature of Ireland in the global game.”

Ireland v England ODI Series 2025