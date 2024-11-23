LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, Autumn Nations Series

Good afternoon,

Welcome along as Andy Farrell’s side look to add another win in their Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Sinéad Farrell here to take you through the coverage.

Today, they host Fiji with some notable changes in the starting line-up. All eyes will be on Sam Prendergast as he makes his first start for Ireland at out-half after making an impressive debut off the bench against Argentina. Jamie Osborne at full-back will get a lot of attention too while Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy makes his debut in the front row. Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker for his first cap.

We'll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 3.10pm kick-off