15. Jamie Osborne
14. Mack Hansen
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Craig Casey
1. Andrew Porter
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Tom O’Toole
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Iain Henderson
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Murray
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Stuart McCloskey
19 mins ago
2:15PM
Good afternoon,
Welcome along as Andy Farrell’s side look to add another win in their Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Sinéad Farrell here to take you through the coverage.
Today, they host Fiji with some notable changes in the starting line-up. All eyes will be on Sam Prendergast as he makes his first start for Ireland at out-half after making an impressive debut off the bench against Argentina. Jamie Osborne at full-back will get a lot of attention too while Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy makes his debut in the front row. Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker for his first cap.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 3.10pm kick-off and would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.
LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, Autumn Nations Series
Fiji
15. Vuate Karawalevu;
14. Jiuta Wainiqolo
13. Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt)
12. Josua Tuisova
11. Ponipate Loganimasi
10. Caleb Muntz
9. Frank Lomani
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Tevita Ikanivere (co-capt)
3. Luke Tagi
4. Mesake Vocevoce
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Elia Canakaivata.
Replacements:
16. Sam Matavesi
17. Haereiti Hetet
18. Samu Tawake
19. Satareki Turagacoke
20. Albert Tuisue
21. Peni Matawalu
22. Vilmoni Botitu
23. Sireli Maqala
