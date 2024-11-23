Advertisement
More Stories
Sam Prendergast before the game at the Aviva. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Ireland v Fiji, Autumn Nations Series

Andy Farrell’s side continue their November Internationals campaign today at the Aviva Stadium.
2.13pm, 23 Nov 2024
1.1k
4

14 mins ago 2:21PM

Fiji

15. Vuate Karawalevu;
14. Jiuta Wainiqolo
13. Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt)
12. Josua Tuisova
11. Ponipate Loganimasi
10. Caleb Muntz
9. Frank Lomani

1. Eroni Mawi
2. Tevita Ikanivere (co-capt)
3. Luke Tagi
4. Mesake Vocevoce
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Elia Canakaivata.

Replacements:

16. Sam Matavesi
17. Haereiti Hetet
18. Samu Tawake
19. Satareki Turagacoke
20. Albert Tuisue
21. Peni Matawalu
22. Vilmoni Botitu
23. Sireli Maqala

17 mins ago 2:18PM

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne
14. Mack Hansen
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Tom O’Toole
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Iain Henderson
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Murray
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Stuart McCloskey

19 mins ago 2:15PM

Good afternoon,

Welcome along as Andy Farrell’s side look to add another win in their Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Sinéad Farrell here to take you through the coverage.

Today, they host Fiji with some notable changes in the starting line-up. All eyes will be on Sam Prendergast as he makes his first start for Ireland at out-half after making an impressive debut off the bench against Argentina. Jamie Osborne at full-back will get a lot of attention too while Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy makes his debut in the front row. Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker for his first cap.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 3.10pm kick-off and would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie