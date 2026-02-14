Good afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of Ireland’s next step in the 2026 Six Nations.
After last week’s heavy defeat to the defending champions France, Andy Farrell’s side will be eager to bounce back against Italy today in front of a home crowd. But it won’t be easy as the Azzuri arrive into the Aviva Stadium on the back of a brilliant win over Scotland in the first round.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 2.10pm kick-off. And as always, we want to hear from you so let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
And here’s how Italy are named to line out
15. Lorenzo Pani
14. Louis Lynagh
13. Leonardo Marin
12. Tommaso Menoncello
11. Monty Ioane
10. Paolo Garbisi
9. Alessandro Fusco
1. Danilo Fischetti
2. Giacomo Nicotera
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolo Cannone
5. Andrea Zambonin
6. Michele Lamaro (capt)
7. Manuel Zuliani
8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo
17. Mirco Spagnolo
18. Muhamed Hasa
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Riccardo Favretto
21. David Odiase
22. Alessandro Garbisi
23. Paolo Odogwu
Andy Farrell has made six changes for today’s game.
Blindside flanker Cormac Izuchukwu, right wing Robert Baloucoune, left wing James Lowe, scrum-half Craig Casey, second row James Ryan, and number eight Jack Conan all come in.
The 23-year-old Munster second row Edwin Edogbo is set to make his Ireland debut off the bench, and Tadhg Furlong returns from injury among the replacements.
Ireland
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Caelan Doris (captain)
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Tom O’Toole
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Edwin Edogbo
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Nick Timoney
22. Jamison Gibson-Park
23. Jack Crowley
©INPHO ©INPHO
