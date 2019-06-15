This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Penalty misfortune for Kenny's U21s as Ireland finish 4th in Toulon

There was controversy as Darragh Leahy’s penalty was ordered to be retaken during the shootout, and he missed with his second attempt.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 4:29 PM
IRELAND HAVE FINISHED fourth at the Toulon Tournament after losing 4-3 on penalties to Mexico in the sides’ third-place play-off at the Stade d’Honneur Marcel Roustan in Salon-de-Provence..

For the second time in this year’s competition, Stephen Kenny’s men drew 0-0 with the Central Americans over 90 minutes but they suffered a misfortune during the ensuing shootout when Darragh Leahy’s penalty was saved at the second time of asking.

Adam Idah speaks with the referee after he ordered the retaking of a penalty Adam Idah remonstrates with the referee after Darragh Leahy's successful penalty was ordered to be retaken. Source: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

The Bohs defender was successful with his initial spotter but was ordered to retake it as the referee hadn’t blown his whistle. Mexican goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado, impressive during normal time, kept out the retake, Leahy opting to go the same way after appearing to be taunted by the Veracruz man between the sticks.

Jack Taylor, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were successful for Ireland during the shootout but standout performer Connor Ronan missed with the Boys in Green’s first effort.

UCD’s Conor Kearns, who replaced Caoimhín Kelleher after the hour mark, saved Mexico’s third penalty from Erick Aguirre, but ultimately Jesus Angulo kept his cool with their fifth to seal a third-placed finish.

The preceding 90 or so minutes were largely uneventful. Mexico’s Alan Medina tested both Irish ‘keepers at either end while Brentford’s Canice Carroll came closest for Ireland with an effort from the edge of the area which drifted wide midway through the first half.

Ireland enjoyed plenty of possession but couldn’t quite locate that killer pass.

They were forced to soak up spells of Mexican pressure in the last quarter but did so with aplomb, taking their final fixture of the tournament straight to penalties.

