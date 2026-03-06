Farrell: 'Wales were tremendous. It was a proper Test match'

IN DISSECTING IRELAND’S hard-earned 27-17 win against Scotland, Andy Farrell pointed to the opposition and gave them the credit for creating “a proper Test match” in Dublin.

A bonus-win ensured Ireland’s Triple Crown charge remains on course, but there were nervy moments in Lansdowne Road as Wales battled hard and made a proper fight of it, before ultimately falling short.

“I actually thought Wales did fantastically well to stay in the game,” Farrell said.

“If it goes to 14 points, it’s a different game you’re looking at, but they played tough, they hung on in there and kept it close on the scoreboard, but I thought they were tremendous tonight.

“It was a proper Test match and for us to come away with a bonus point win, we’d certainly take that with how the game unfolded, because it was a different game to the game that we played last time round (against England).

“In regards to, we weren’t playing rugby on the front foot because of how well they defended, I thought they were excellent in contact and setpiece. They could be really proud of their performance.”

If Farrell was satisfied with his team’s resilience and effort, there were areas of the performance which left less to be desired. Ireland’s penalty count was reasonable, conceding nine, but the nature of some those penalties will be a frustration.

Advertisement

“The offside is the hotbed, isn’t it, for referees at this moment in time and to keep giving them another opportunity on another opportunity,” Farrell said.

“When you’re defending your own line pretty well, it gives them the territory and the feel-good factor that they’re after, there’s no doubt.

“Of course, we converted our chances pretty well a couple of weeks ago, the conversion rate in the 22. I thought we came up against a rock-solid defence who kept knocking us back and we should have just been a little bit more patient at times.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“I thought we’d get our reward from that. But I think most of the credit of how that Test match unfolded has to go to Wales because I thought they were outstanding in the way they went about the fight. It was a dogged Test match and that’s how these types of test matches should be.

“It doesn’t always go your own way in Test match rugby, especially when the other team turns up and plays like that,” he added.

“I thought we was resilient in how we went about our business. If you watch the story of the game, holding on and getting a bonus point win. We’d be delighted with that.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris admitted feeling a touch of relief at full-time.

“It was. Plenty of good stuff in there as well, though,” Doris said.

“We targeted a fast start, we got the try early, the second one was obviously disallowed, and the nature of the game goes a little bit different there, but they’re a hungry side, they showed plenty of good stuff, they hit very hard, they stayed in the game.

“We didn’t convert some early chances, like I mentioned there, which potentially could have changed the narrative of the game, but definitely some good stuff in there, I think.”

Ireland can now look forward to next weekend’s meeting with Scotland, where they’ll be playing to win a Triple Crown. Farrell said the opportunity to claim that trophy on home soil is added incentive.

We should never take a Triple Crown for granted at all. To be in a position to try and perform and get that over the line makes it special for us.

“We need to celebrate the fact that Nathan Doak won his first cap (tonight), it’s a fantastic story, he’s a young man who has got a lot of URC caps under his belt. I wouldn’t say he’s been patient, because he’s been desperate to get into the room but once he got into the room he’s been excellent.

“When Jamison (Gibson-Park) got a cut on the knee there, I thought he was really composed and when he came on again he was really composed, his kicking and passing was excellent. He’s done really well to perform like that on his debut, he’ll continue to stay in the room. I’ve no doubt.

“Jamison’s 50th (cap), it’s nice to get the win so we can we can celebrate that together. We need to make the most of the extra day, as far as recovery is concerned, then we bounce into what’s going to be a special week for us.

“Playing against Scotland, they’ll be relishing coming here I’m sure. It doesn’t get any bigger for us.”