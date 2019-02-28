Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain

IRELAND’S PREPARATION FOR their Euro 2021 qualifiers continued today with a 0-0 friendly draw with Wales in Marbella.

The Ireland team that started today. Source: FAI.

After an entertaining 90 minutes of football between the sides, Colin Bell can take plenty of positives away from a lively clash played under the Spanish sun.

Megan Campbell made her first Ireland start since October 2017 after a long, hard road back from injury nightmare. The Drogheda native was excellent this afternoon, her distinct long throws and threatening free-kicks putting Wales under pressure with her hunger in the green jersey well and truly evident.

There was a hint of worry how and ever as the Manchester City defender came off in the 43rd minute, but the FAI confirmed that this was ‘a precaution’ after a fine return to action.

Ireland and Man City star Megan Campbell. Source: EMPICS Sport

It’s been a whirlwind few days for 25-year-old Campbell, after her Man City side beat Arsenal to FA Women’s League Cup glory on Saturday.

Teen sensation Leanne Kiernan also made a welcome comeback to the international stage at the Marbella Football Centre, shining from the get-go before making way for Amber Barrett after the hour.

The West Ham star impressed as she got back into the thick of it with her club last week, scoring a stunning hat-trick after struggling with injury since October. And that positivity continued to flow today.

19-year-old Kiernan had perhaps the best chance of the first half of the contest, and her replacement, Barrett, had the best of the second period.

The Donegal striker’s golden opportunity came with her first effort, but that shot went over the bar. The Girls In Green also had a penalty shout with 66 minutes on the clock when she clashed with Claire Skinner in the box, but the referee waved play on.

With this the first installment of a double-header in Marbella, Bell’s charges face Wales again next Tuesday at the same venue, while preparations for September’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier continue with a friendly against Italy — who are in World Cup preparation — on 9 April.

Ireland manager Colin Bell. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ireland learned their fate in last week’s draw and are grouped with Germany, Ukraine, Greece and Montengro as they kick-start their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament later this year.

While Ireland are third seeds in their pool, Wales are second in their’s, so a draw today was a decent result.

Ireland: Hourihane; Payne, Scott, Quinn, Fahey; Toland, Kiernan (Barrett, 58), O’Sullivan, McCabe; Connolly, Campbell (O’Riordan, 43).

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: