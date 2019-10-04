Record-breaking crowd set to attend Ireland women's Euro qualifier with Ukraine

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s side are set to break the attendance record for a women’s senior game at Tallaght Stadium, as Vera Pauw’s side prepare for a sell-out Euro qualifier against Ukraine.

All 8,000 tickets have been sold or claimed by FAI season ticket holders and a waiting list is now in operation for the fixture at Tallght Stadium next Tuesday, 8 October.

The target was to surpass the record of 4,047, which was set when Ireland hosted the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier in April of last year.

This has been successfully achieved almost twice over, following a joint promotion by the FAI and the 20×20 campaign.

The support is always hugely important to us all, but that is especially the case for this game on Tuesday as it is the most crucial fixture of the campaign for us,” Pauw told FAI.ie following the announcement of the sell-out clash which will also be shown live on RTÉ2.

“We all know the level that Germany are at and they are expected to top the group so Ukraine are our biggest rivals. And as we are at home, we need a positive result from this game.

#IRLWNT History beckons for Vera Pauw’s Girls In Green 🇮🇪



All 8,000 tickets for the #WEURO2021 Qualifier against Ukraine on 8 October have now been sold or claimed by FAI season ticket holders



Full info ➡️https://t.co/stA0RgrtEU #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/pNIEufd39O — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 4, 2019

“It is very important that anyone who has tickets but now cannot make the game, returns them to us or gives them to someone that will attend because there are a lot of supporters looking for tickets now and we don’t want to see anyone disappointed, and also we want to have the stadium packed to support the players.”

Ireland go into this fixture looking to claim two wins from two after defeating Montengro in their opening qualifier in Tallaght last month.

Goals from Tyler Toland and Katie McCabe sent the home side on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

