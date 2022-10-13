Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland climb to new high in latest Fifa women's world rankings

Vera Pauw’s squad have moved up two places to 24th position, and will be in pot three for the World Cup draw later this month.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 2:08 PM
Ireland are up to 24th in the latest Fifa world rankings.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

VERA PAUW’S IRELAND have climbed two places in the latest Fifa women’s world rankings, moving up to 24th.

Ireland’s climb to 26th position in August of this year was their previous highest ranking, but the team have now bettered that on an historic week for the women’s game in Ireland.

On Tuesday, Ireland qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand thanks to a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow.

The World Cup will be a first-ever major tournament for the women’s side.

The USA remain top of the pile in the latest rankings, with Sweden up to second as Germany drop back to third.

Euro 2022 winners England remain fourth. 

The current rankings will be used to determine the seedings for the draw for next year’s World Cup, with Ireland now confirmed to be placed in pot three.

The draw is due to take place in Auckland on 22 October.

The full updated Fifa rankings can be found here.  

