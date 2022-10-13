Ireland climb to new high in latest Fifa women's world rankings

Ireland are up to 24th in the latest Fifa world rankings.

VERA PAUW’S IRELAND have climbed two places in the latest Fifa women’s world rankings, moving up to 24th.

Ireland’s climb to 26th position in August of this year was their previous highest ranking, but the team have now bettered that on an historic week for the women’s game in Ireland.

On Tuesday, Ireland qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand thanks to a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland in Glasgow.

The World Cup will be a first-ever major tournament for the women’s side.

🆕 The latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking is out!

🇺🇸 USA still out in front

🏆 October rankings will decide seedings for the Final Draw for the #FIFAWWC

📈 Gains for Spain, Portugal, Estonia and Bangladesh

👉 https://t.co/yQ9jjAIg4T pic.twitter.com/Eb0KT5A8gn — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 13, 2022

The USA remain top of the pile in the latest rankings, with Sweden up to second as Germany drop back to third.

Euro 2022 winners England remain fourth.

The current rankings will be used to determine the seedings for the draw for next year’s World Cup, with Ireland now confirmed to be placed in pot three.

The draw is due to take place in Auckland on 22 October.

The full updated Fifa rankings can be found here.

