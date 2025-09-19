Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland’s Darragh McElhinney (who finished 10th) and Andrew Coscoran (who finished 19th) during the race. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

McElhinney just misses out on place in 5000m final at World Championships

Andrew Coscoran and Brian Fay were also unable to qualify from their heats.
12.58pm, 19 Sep 2025

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for the Irish trio competing in the men’s 5000m heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo today.

Darragh McElhinney came closest in the second heat when he finished in 10th position, just out of the top eight bracket that qualified.

McElhinney finished in a time of 13:42.56, narrowly missing out in a race where the reigning champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the final qualifying place in eighth position.

Andrew Coscoran finished 19th in the same race in a time of 13:56.95, while earlier in the first heat Brian Fay finished 17th in his heat in a time of 13:31.12.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie