McElhinney just misses out on place in 5000m final at World Championships

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for the Irish trio competing in the men’s 5000m heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo today.

Darragh McElhinney came closest in the second heat when he finished in 10th position, just out of the top eight bracket that qualified.

McElhinney finished in a time of 13:42.56, narrowly missing out in a race where the reigning champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the final qualifying place in eighth position.

Andrew Coscoran finished 19th in the same race in a time of 13:56.95, while earlier in the first heat Brian Fay finished 17th in his heat in a time of 13:31.12.

