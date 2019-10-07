This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 October, 2019
World Rugby monitoring typhoon that could hit Ireland's World Cup campaign

Forecasts are suggesting that Hagibis could hit Japan this weekend.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Fukuoka
By Murray Kinsella Monday 7 Oct 2019, 4:42 AM
767 Views
https://the42.ie/4839935

WORLD RUGBY IS monitoring the development of a typhoon that could hit Japan on Saturday and potentially have a disastrous effect on Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

Typhoon Hagibis has formed in the Western Pacific Ocean to the south of Japan, with the latest forecasts suggesting it could hit the island of Kyushu – including the city of Fukuoka – this weekend with wind speeds of 180 km/h.

Some forecasters are even suggesting that Hagibis could reach super typhoon status later this week.

WN Source: Weather News Japan

Joe Schmidt’s men are due to play Samoa in their final Pool A fixture on Saturday in Fukuoka, requiring a bonus-point victory to ensure a place in the quarter-finals.

Any games cancelled at the World Cup due to adverse weather conditions are recorded as 0-0 draws.

In the event that Ireland’s game was cancelled, Scotland could move above them by beating hosts Japan on Sunday in the final Pool A fixture, leaving Schmidt’s men potentially missing out on reaching the knock-out stages of the competition.

There have been other predictions of typhoons hitting Japan that have failed to materialise during this World Cup, including Typhoon Mitag having threatened France’s win over USA in Fukuoka last week.

So far, any typhoons that have posed a threat to World Cup games have petered out before reaching Japan and Schmidt’s squad will be hoping for the same outcome here.

World Rugby is monitoring the situation in the hope that Typhoon Hagibis does not prove to be a danger to Ireland’s game with Samoa or any other World Cup fixtures and training sessions.

“We are currently monitoring the development of a typhoon off the south coast of Japan in partnership with our weather information experts,” said a World Rugby spokesperson.

“It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities.”

World Rugby is due to issue another update later today, but there is an anxious wait ahead for Ireland and others to see if Hagibis develops as predicted.

Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Fukuoka
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

